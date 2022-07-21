ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

Ricky Martin calls nephew's affair, harassment claims 'so painful' as case is dismissed

By Taryn Ryder
AOL Corp
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUPDATE: Ricky Martin addressed the situation directly in a video obtained by TMZ, calling his nephew's affair claims "painful" and "devastating." "I really need to talk in order for me to start my healing process," Martin began, explaining he's been unable to speak out for two weeks due to Puerto Rican...

www.aol.com

Comments / 9

Related
E! News

Ricky Martin Wins in Court After Nephew Withdraws Relationship and Harassment Allegations

Watch: Ricky Martin Denies "Sexual or Romantic Relationship" With Nephew. Ricky Martin has won his case after his nephew withdrew the allegations made against him. Days after reports emerged that the artist's nephew was granted a temporary restraining order against the 50-year-old, the singer attended a hearing on the matter July 21. During the hearing, Martin appeared in front of a judge via Zoom about accusations he had a romantic relationship with the son of the singer's half-sister. In a protection order filed in early July, his nephew has also accused the "Livin' La Vida Loca" artist of stalking and harassing him.
CELEBRITIES
TMZ.com

Ricky Martin's Brother Defends Him, Backs Claim Nephew Has Problems

Ricky Martin's brother is backing his sibling's claim that their nephew -- who's accusing Ricky of domestic violence and incest -- is a deeply troubled guy. Eric Martin took to social media this week to air out his grievances about the case playing out in Puerto Rico ... starting out by saying that just because someone takes out a protective order under this statute -- which is admittedly serious -- does not necessarily mean the alleged victim is telling the truth ... and that the facts still must be vetted thoroughly.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ricky Martin
RadarOnline

Divorce Shocker! Valerie Bertinelli’s Estranged Husband Reveals Actress Pulls In $180k A Month While He’s Paid $16 An Hour As Support War Heats Up

Valerie Bertinelli’s estranged husband claimed the actress is rolling in the dough while he gets by with the help of government assistance, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the bombshell documents filed by Tom Vitale as part of the former couple’s bitter divorce. Bertinelli originally filed for legal separation in November 2021. She cited “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split and demanded neither party be awarded spousal support.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
HollywoodLife

Steve Burton Files For Divorce From Pregnant Wife Sheree After 23 Years Of Marriage

General Hospital star Steve Burton and Sheree Burton will now divorce, following a monthslong separation. According to TMZ, Steve, 52, officially filed papers to end the union of 23 years, citing “irreconcilable differences” and listing March 1 as their official date of separation. The couple have had a tumultuous year. Fitness professional Sheree, 45, announced that she was pregnant with her fourth child — which Steve says isn’t his — in May, touching off their separation. And back in November, Steve was fired from the iconic ABC soap opera after failing to comply with vaccine mandates.
TROUBLED RELATIONSHIP
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Affair#Attorneys#Tmz#Puerto Rican
The Independent

Why did R Kelly get a longer sentence than Ghislaine Maxwell? A legal expert explains

Disgraced R&B singer R Kelly was sentenced to thirty years in prison on Wednesday following his conviction for sex trafficking and racketeering. In response to this news, many compared his sentencing to that of Jeffrey Epstein associate Ghislaine Maxwell, who received twenty years in jail for her sex trafficking conviction. One Twitter user wrote: “Can someone please explain to me how R Kelly received a prison sentence 10 years longer than Ghislaine Maxwell?”Some social media users also spectulated whether race was a factor in the sentencing, with one person writing: “R Kelly (a black man) was sentenced 30...
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry’s Wife Reportedly Accused Of Hiring A Surrogate, Faking Her Pregnancy Years After Queen Elizabeth Abolished Birth Verification Protocol

Meghan Markle found herself at the center of a major controversy shortly after she announced that she was pregnant with Archie. At the time, online trolls accused the Duchess of Sussex of faking her pregnancy with her son. Others also became convinced that Markle hired a surrogate to carry her child and that her growing baby bump was merely a pillow.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Puerto Rico
NewsBreak
Celebrities
ETOnline.com

Johnny Depp Calls Out Ex-Wife Amber Heard In New Album: 'If I Had a Dime, It Wouldn’t Reach Your Hand'

Johnny Depp is taking shots at his ex-wife, Amber Heard, in his new album with Jeff Beck. A review from The Sunday Times, which got an advanced listen of the album, shared insight into some of Depp's lyrics that are seemingly targeted at Heard. The actor and musician's 13-track collaboration with British guitarist Jeff Beck, titled "18," is set to be released Friday.
MUSIC
Showbiz Cheat Sheet

Where Is Suge Knight Now?

In the ’90s, Death Row Records was a huge deal and the epitome of Black entrepreneurship. Almost every rapper wanted to work with the label after it had essentially packaged the likes of Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre into superstars. At the helm of the highly profitable company was Suge Knight, who was almost like …
NFL
RadarOnline

Photographer Claims To Have 'Jaw-Dropping' Image Of Prince Andrew That Would Humiliate The Royal Family

Photographer Mark Harrison claimed to have taken a humiliating photo of Prince Andrew that would cause problems in the Royal family if it was ever released. Harrison worked for BBC at the time the disgraced Royal gave his bombshell Newsnight interview discussing his friendship with late convicted sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein. The interview has since been confirmed to be the subject matter of a new film called Scoop.
ENTERTAINMENT
TheDailyBeast

R. Kelly Got Engaged to Alleged Victim Before Sentencing

Less than two weeks after being hit with a 30-year prison sentence for an avalanche of crimes committed around his alleged sex trafficking enterprise, it was revealed that R. Kelly is apparently engaged to one of the women he was accused of abusing. On Monday, TMZ reported the existence of an unsigned letter submitted to Judge Ann Donnelly ahead of the disgraced singer’s sentencing, purported to be from Joycelyn Savage, who identified herself as “Robert Kelly’s fiancé [sic]” and said they were “deeply in love.” Savage, in pleading for leniency, wrote that: “I’m not the victim the government has portrayed me to be” and “Robert is not the monster that the government has described him to be.” She was one of two women who defended Kelly in a 2019 interview with Gayle King; the second woman, Azriel Clary, later said that Kelly had “coached” the pair on their answers. Savage’s family told TMZ through an attorney that they “strongly” doubt the letter is real. Her mother, Jonjelyn Savage, told Buzzfeed News in 2017 that it appeared as though her daughter had been “brainwashed” by Kelly.
CELEBRITIES
In Touch Weekly

90 Day Fiance’s Paul and Karine’s Son Pierre Is Reported Missing: Everything We Know

Scary situation. 90 Day Fiancé alums Paul and Karine Staehle’s (née Martins) son Pierre Staehle was reported missing on Wednesday, June 8, In Touch can confirm. The Louisville Metro Police Department confirmed to In Touch that the missing person’s report was taken out for Pierre, 3, on June 9. It is considered an open and active investigation at the time of publication.
LOUISVILLE, KY
International Business Times

Ghislaine Maxwell Says She Regrets Meeting Jeffrey Epstein As Victims Describe Shame

Ghislaine Maxwell on Tuesday said it was her "greatest regret" to have ever met Jeffrey Epstein as the British socialite prepared to be sentenced for helping the sex offender and globetrotting financier sexually abuse underage girls. Speaking in Manhattan federal court, Maxwell called Epstein a "manipulative, cunning and controlling man"...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy