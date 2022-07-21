Is solar worth it for your home? Get answers with a free consultation

The world’s leading scientists say we have about 10 years left before climate change becomes irreversible.

That means we need to immediately reduce our dependence on fossil fuels and start powering the world with renewable energy . And while that may sound daunting, going green is actually a lot easier than you think.

The cost of solar energy has dropped 89 percent in the last 10 years, from $359 per megawatt-hour to $40. Meanwhile, the cost of installing solar energy systems in homes has dropped 70 percent , which has enabled the industry to expand into new markets all across the country.

For perhaps the first time ever, it’s actually possible for regular everyday people to make a huge impact on the climate crisis. But it’s not easy. And if you really want to do your part and go green, you’ll need help from the solar experts and Understand Solar.

Understand Solar is a third-party solar energy advocate that educates consumers, provides free solar estimates, and puts homeowners in touch with local installers. If you are totally new to solar energy, Understand Solar has the educational resources you need to become an expert. You’ll learn how solar energy systems work, how they connect to the public grid, how much solar panels cost, and how long solar panels last. Understand Solar can also teach you about the various financing and leasing options available in your area, as well as tax incentives like the federal solar tax credit.

Once you’re ready to take the next step and find out if solar is right for you, Understand Solar offers free personalized solar energy assessments . All you have to do is fill out their simple online form and provide a few details about your home. An Understand Solar expert will then contact you and go over your assessment, answering any questions you may have. However, absolutely no commitment is required.

After talking things over with your Understand Solar representative, you might learn that solar energy is not right for you. Maybe your house doesn’t get enough direct sunlight, or maybe the regulations and energy rates in your area make it financially impossible. However, you might also discover that solar energy is one of the smartest investments you’ll ever make .

Solar energy has always been a great idea in theory. When you were a kid, you probably figured the whole world would run on solar by now. After all, sunlight is free, and converting it to energy doesn’t pollute the atmosphere.

Unfortunately, due to extremely high startup costs, inefficient technology, and a whole lot of political resistance from places where oil and coal produce a lot of jobs, it has taken decades to get the solar energy industry off the ground. As a result, for the longest time, solar energy was not financially feasible for the average homeowner. But now things have finally started to change. Despite supply-chain woes caused by the pandemic, the U.S. solar industry experienced record growth in 2020 . According to one report, the industry added 19.2 gigawatts of new capacity last year, representing a massive 43-percent increase over 2019. And by 2030 new installations are expected to grow at least 30 percent from current levels.

Today, retrofitting your home for solar energy can be an outstanding investment, but not necessarily for the reason you might think.

When most people think about making the switch to solar energy, the first thing that comes to mind is eliminating their electricity bill. However, that’s not really where the money is. In most cases, any money you save on your electric bill will only offset the cost of financing your installation. Instead, where most people stand to make money is over the long term. In general, homes with solar energy systems sell faster and for higher prices than homes without. One recent study found that solar energy systems add about 4.1 percent to the value of the average home, while another found that buyers are typically willing to pay $15,000 more for a home with solar panels.

Of course, these are all averages using data collected from different regions. But the basic idea is the same in most parts of the country. When you factor in projected increases in electricity rates and add all the money you’ll save on traditional energy, then take into account the value a solar energy system can add to your home, solar panels look like a very good long-term investment.

Unfortunately, figuring out how much solar could be worth for you is very complicated. First you have to figure out what local, state, and federal government subsidies and tax incentives are available to you. Then you have to determine how much sunlight your home gets, which determines how much solar energy you can capture with a photovoltaic power system. And this depends on where you live, not to mention the positioning and architectural features of your house.

Last but not least you have what often proves to be the most complicated question: how is your investment in solar energy affected by your local electric company’s rates and policies? For example, do they charge flat rates all the time, or are the rates higher during peak hours? Do they charge higher or lower rates based on your consumption? Do they allow net metering, which lets you use any extra electricity you generate and put back into the grid? And what are the projected rates over the next 10-to-15 years? The answers to these questions will determine how much or how little money a solar energy system can generate over its lifespan.

The good news is that you don’t have to figure all this out on your own. The experts at Understand Solar can walk you through the entire process for free with no commitment required . So don’t wait another day. If you want to go green and earn some green while you’re at it, click here to get your free personalized solar assessment from Understand Solar, today.