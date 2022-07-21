ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hair Care

Sugardoh Sugar Paste Hair Removal Kits are easy on skin and the earth

By StackCommerce
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2sE80y_0gniHcwD00

If you had to find an alternative solution for your hair removal needs during the pandemic, you’re not alone.

In fact, since the pandemic’s onset, many people have sought out other solutions to tend to their grooming needs. Even though hair removal isn’t for everyone, studies suggest around 99% of women have removed some portion of body hair at some point in their life. With the majority, 86%, starting around the age of 16.

However, trips to the salon are no longer as convenient or affordable as they used to be. Plus, traditional hair-removal options can be pretty painful.

So if you’re looking for a freeing, at-home hair removal option for all-over grooming, then you need to know about Sugardoh Sugaring Paste .

What is Sugardoh Sugar Paste?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3nNnsC_0gniHcwD00
Sugardoh

Sugardoh Sugar Paste is an all-natural, compostable hair remover that gently pulls hair from the root while exfoliating the skin. It’s a depilation solution that will finally leave your skin feeling baby-bottom smooth. Sugaring is actually the OG way of removing hair. It’s a traditional ancient Egyptian method that’s been around forever. Because of this, sugaring involves using a 100% natural paste made of sugar, lemon, and water to remove hair from its root so that your skin is left smooth and exfoliated. And with each purchase of Sugardoh Sugar Paste , you’ll get up to 4 months of all-over grooming in one jar, which you can use whenever and wherever you like.

Buy Now How Does It Work?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0itd9K_0gniHcwD00
Sugardoh

Sugaring is like the cooler cousin to waxing. It’s a paste that you apply to hair and remove in strips. Unlike waxing, you don’t need any application tools such as strips, sticks, or warmers to achieve truly smooth, hairless skin.

Unlike waxing, Sugardoh paste is used at room temperature, so there’s no risk of burning. Instead, sugar paste works with your own body heat, which means it never adheres to live skin cells, which is what makes waxing so painful. It only attaches to dead cells.

Sugaring is easy, but if you’re new to it, there can be a bit of a learning curve. However, once you master the process, it will change your life.

How Is Sugardoh Good For The Earth?
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eDHTb_0gniHcwD00
Sugardoh

Sugardoh Sugar Paste is a new kind of sustainable body care, one with minimal ingredients and little waste. With Sugardoh, you’re buying clean, cruelty-free products that work just as well, if not better, than traditional hair removal tools. If you choose to be hairless, Sugardoh ensures a planet-friendly way to do it. Because Sugardoh believes hair-removal is a choice, not an expectation, they embrace the body for what it is and what it does. This way you can continue to be super conscious about what you choose to use on it. Most importantly, Sugardoh believes all body care should be powered by ingredients that do no harm, work super hard, and take the guesswork out of the meaning of clean. That’s why, when you’re done using it to remove your hair, you can add it to your compost.

So what are you waiting for? Let Sugardoh Sugar Paste simplify your personal grooming in the greenest way possible.

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

A Dermatologist Tells Us What Vitamin E Does To Our Skin

Board certified dermatologic surgeon Dr. Jeffrey T.S. Hsu, MD and creator and founder of VivreSKIN Laboratories Mina-Jacqueline Au authored this story. Vitamin E is a group of compounds that becomes a fat-soluble antioxidant for the skin. It helps to protect skin cells from damages by creating a natural barrier to prevent trans-epidermal water loss. Additionally, it has multi-faceted anti-inflammation and skin healing properties.
SKIN CARE
SELF

The Best Skin Care for Acne-Prone Skin, According to Dermatologists

All products featured on SELF are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Dealing with acne at any age is an uphill battle, and sometimes finding skin care for acne-prone skin makes the hill feel even steeper. There are a handful of different types of acne: cystic acne, hormonal breakouts, blackheads, closed comedones, and whiteheads, and each has a myriad of triggers. That’s why it’s key to find a dermatologist that can get to the root of your acne and come up with solutions to clear it up.
SKIN CARE
StyleCaster

This Super Popular Skincare Brand’s New Anti-Aging Cream Leaves ‘Baby Soft Skin’ In Its Wake

Click here to read the full article. Youth to the People has done it again: The brand added a skincare formula to its line-up that instantly swept reviewers off their feet. Considered a multi-tasker, the Polypeptide-121 Future Cream can’t be pigeonholed into tackling just one age-related concern; it hydrates the skin for up to 24 hours, softens stubborn wrinkles, builds a stronger skin barrier and visibly firms sagging areas, to name a few.  Though the anti-aging treatment just dropped onto the scene earlier this month, shoppers are already raving about its results. “This light cream makes you feel like you are...
SKIN CARE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hair Removal#Sugar Paste#Earth#Og#Egyptian
shefinds

Why Women Who Follow This Evening Skincare Routine Have Flawless, Youthful Skin

There are several factors to consider when it comes to preventing signs of aging and promoting younger-looking skin. Of course, proper nutrition, hydration, and ample sleep all play a major role in the appearance of your complexion, but in addition to all of this, maintaining a consistent skincare routine using top-quality products is essential. But with so many options on the market working to grab your attention, which ones should you make sure to use every night—and what’s the best order in which to use them?
SKIN CARE
shefinds

4 Life-Changing Facial Stretches Experts Swear By To Tighten Sagging Skin On The Chin and Jaw

This post has been updated since it was originally published on March 1, 2020. Signs of aging can appear on skin in different ways, and unfortunately there is no single cure-all treatment to lessen the appearance of all of these flaws at once. While dark spots can be handled with brightening serums and moisturizers or fine lines and wrinkles can be tackled by night creams, there is one common sign of aging that is very tricky to reduce: sagging skin.
SKIN CARE
Simplemost

Collagen Peptides Powder Has More Than 133,000 5-Star Reviews On Amazon

The products and services mentioned below were selected independent of sales and advertising. However, Simplemost may receive a small commission from the purchase of any products or services through an affiliate link to the retailer's website. You’ve likely seen the commercials on TV and in your social feeds: collagen peptides...
LIFESTYLE
LIVESTRONG.com

Why Your Skin Gets Drier as You Age and What to Do About It

There are lots of things to love about growing older. Dry skin isn't one of them. By age 60, almost every adult finds their skin is more arid than it used to be, according to the American Academy of Dermatology (AAD). Dry patches can strike anywhere, though they're especially common on the legs, elbows and upper arms. But why?
SKIN CARE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Hair Care
SPY

The Best Blackhead Masks Offer a Simple Way to Clear Your Skin

Click here to read the full article. In this shopping guide, we’ll share the best blackhead masks for men and women. To earn our Editor’s Choice badge, skincare products have to meet our strictest selection criteria. In addition to testing products, we also consulted experts in our search for the best face masks for blackheads. SPY’s grooming editors and writers have tested dozens of popular face masks in 2022, and we selected only the very best for this review. If you’re looking for a quick way to clear your skin of excess sebum, grime and blackheads, the best blackhead masks can...
SKIN CARE
MedicineNet.com

Is Coconut Oil Good for Your Skin?

Though the health benefits of coconut oil consumption are well-established, its effects on the skin are predominantly based on animal or test-tube studies. Coconut oil is linked to certain potential skin benefits, such as:. Providing antioxidants. Moisturizing the skin. Minimizing the signs of aging. Boosting nutrients. Protecting the skin from...
SKIN CARE
SPY

The Best Clay Masks Rejuvenate and Refresh Like No Other Skin Care Product

Click here to read the full article. Guys, if you haven’t discovered clay masks, you’re choosing to live with inferior skin. Like a lot of men’s skincare trends, the use of natural ingredients such as volcanic ash, bentonite clay and kaolin clay started in the women’s beauty world, but there are now a ton of fantastic clay face masks for men. We’re not saying you definitely have inferior skin, but we are saying that the best clay masks are a great addition to your grooming regimen. The best clay masks are known for their deep-cleaning, grime-absorbing, oil-grabbing power. Clay masks are...
SKIN CARE
cancerhealth.com

This Mother-Daughter Duo Are on a Mission to Save Your Skin

Dr. Beth and Elianna Goldstein aren’t your usual mother-daughter duo. That’s because they are just as comfortable heading to yoga together as they are reviewing quarterly sales projections for their startup, Modern Ritual. The company, launched in 2020, creates simple and effective skin care products and services to protect you from skin cancer.
SKIN CARE
SPY

Here’s Why Guys Are Opting for Shave Butter Over Shaving Cream and Gel

Click here to read the full article. Shave gels and shaving cream have dominated the market for decades, perpetually in competition with each other. But there’s a lesser-known competitor vying to be king of the hill: shave butter. This shaving cream alternative is finally starting to give the old guys a little competition. The best shave butter borrows benefits from other shaving products to create an innovative go-to for your grooming routine. Shave butter is low-lather, meaning you take it out of a tube or jar and rub it directly on your face. It doesn’t foam as you rub or come...
LIFESTYLE
Today's Transitions

Thin Skin: Handle With Care

Aging is the biggest culprit behind skin that sags, wrinkles, and even tears. “Over time, your body loses collagen and elastin which results in less support for the skin,” says Shannon McAllister, board-certified dermatologist with Associates in Dermatology. Factors such as genetics, medications like prolonged topical steroid use, and sun exposure can also contribute to thinning skin.
SKIN CARE
New York Post

New York Post

New York City, NY
49K+
Followers
38K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1801 by Alexander Hamilton, the New York Post is America’s oldest continuously published newspaper – and one of its most provocative, impactful, and beloved news brands. We shine a bright light on the people and institutions that shape our readers’ lives; we break big stories and set the news agenda; and we offer engaging, fun and addictive content to the country and the world.

 https://nypost.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy