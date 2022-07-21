Final Fantasy 7: The First Soldier - Summer Event Trailer

After seeing the truth of Live A Live's perpetual cycle, The Final Chapter will bring everything we've seen so far together in an epic final act. There's a lot to find here, whether it's secret dungeons, hidden characters, powerful armour sets or optional bosses. If you want to do absolutely...
During the Distant Future chapter, we'll be able to access an arcade machine in the Recreation Room. This game has a lot more significance to the storyline than first expected, but it's also just an entertaining mini-game to dive into while trying to discover the mystery at the centre of the Cogito Ergo Sum.
This page of IGN's Stray Wiki Guide focuses primarily on finding Clementine in Chapter 10 - Midtown. During this chapter, you'll actually need to find Clementine twice. When you first find her, she'll give you the mission to steal the atomic batter. Once you've stolen the atomic battery, you'll have to find her again. On this page, we'll guide you through finding Clementine both times, and we've separated the page into two sections to help you find the part you're looking for. You can also watch the video below to see a full walkthrough of Chapter 10 - Midtown.
Afflicted Monster Bone is one of eight different MH Rise: Sunbreak Afflicted Materials, needed to unlock new armor and decorations in the endgame. Here's how to unlock Afflicted Monster Bone, and which monsters drop Afflicted Monster Bone in Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak. Not to be confused with Afflicted Bone, a...
The Dragoness: Command of the Flame - Story Trailer. Learn more about the story of The Dragoness: Command of the Flame in this trailer for the upcoming game that mixes HOMM-like exploration, base-building, and turn-based strategic combat, with a rogue-lite twist. In ancient times the kingdom of Drairthir peninsula was...
After making his full MCU debut in Spider-Man: No Way Home, Charlie Cox is getting his very own series on Disney Plus. During tonight's Marvel Studios panel at San Diego Comic-Con, MCU boss Kevin Feige announced that Daredevil: Born Again will be launching as part of Phase 5. The new...
Shown at San Diego Comic Con today, a new trailer for upcoming Middle-earth series The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power showed us the creation of a Balrog, among other things. You'll remember the Balrog from The Lord of the Rings: Fellowship of the Ring – a fiery...
Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has not only confirmed that She-Hulk and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will conclude Phase 4 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he also helped reveal the films and shows that will be part of Phase 5. Revealed at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, Phase 5 will...
The upcoming X-Men ‘97 was one of the main focal points at Marvel Animation’s first Comic-Con panel. And while we didn’t get a full trailer for this highly anticipated revival of X-Men: The Animated Series, we did see glimpses of the many mutant characters who will be appearing. The ‘90s are clearly alive and well at Marvel.
"Justin Long joins IGN at San Diego Comic-Con 2022 to talk about his new film Barbarian (or at least say as much as he can after being told he can't say anything), his tips for surviving weird vacation rentals, and the surprising comedy DNA of the new thriller. Presented by...
Sometimes hero, sometimes anti-hero, and occasionally outright villain, Namor the Sub-Mariner isn’t just one of Marvel’s most complicated characters. He’s also the first. Created in 1939, Namor is one of the most striking Marvel heroes thanks to his long history, dramatic eyebrows, and super-short green swim trunks.
Meet Exoprimal's dinosaurs in this new trailer for the upcoming third-person, team-based action game. Get a look at the Velociraptor, Pteranodon, Ankylosaurus, Pachycephalosaurus, Triceratops, and T. Rex. We also catch a glimpse of Exoprimal's neosaurs, including the Gas Neosaur, Sniper Neosaur, Evoker Neosaur, Pyro Neosaur, Neo Ankylosaurus, and Neo T. Rex.
Find the Red Plant, Purple Plant, and Yellow Plant with this handy plant locations Stray guide. All of the three colored plants' locations are in Antvillage, and collecting them will earn you the Plant Badge. This badge is required for the "Badges" Trophy/Achievement. The Plant Badge can be obtained in...
Prime Video's The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power brings to screens for the very first time the heroic legends of the fabled Second Age of Middle-earth's history. This epic drama is set thousands of years before the events of J.R.R. Tolkien’s The Hobbit and The Lord of the Rings, and will take viewers back to an era in which great powers were forged, kingdoms rose to glory and fell to ruin, unlikely heroes were tested, hope hung by the finest of threads, and the greatest villain that ever flowed from Tolkien’s pen threatened to cover all the world in darkness. The series launches globally on Prime Video on September 2, 2022.
After the series was announced earlier this month, fans were finally able to get a closer look at the upcoming Transformers: EarthSpark show during SDCC. During today's Transformers: EarthSpark panel at SDCC, Paramount+ revealed some key details about the show, including a few stills and the show's voice cast. The...
Join us for highlights from Marvel Studio's Hall H panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2022, featuring news about MCU Phase 4, Phase 5, and Phase 6 projects planned for 2023, 2024, and 2025, including Fantastic 4, Avengers: The Kang Dynasty and Avengers: Secret Wars. Presented by The Callisto Protocol on...
Farming Simulator 22 - First Look: New Map: Silverrun Forest Trailer. The Platinum Expansion and Platinum Edition add Silverrun Forest to the selection of environments for your farm in Farming Simulator 22 on November 15, 2022. Take a tour of the new map in this trailer.
This section of IGN's Far Cry 6 Wiki Guide details everything you need to know about the Treasure Hunt The Missing Muse. For a review of all of these side missions, check out the Treasure Hunts main page. Objective: Find Rosa. Location: Cape Santa Maria, Cruz Del Salvador, Valle De...
Arguably Live A Live's most unconventional chapter, Present Day transforms this story-focused RPG into an arcadey fighting game, seeing us pick opponents and fight them in wacky arenas around the globe. Players take on the role of Masaru Takahara: a formidable fighter hoping to hone his craft by beating the best martial artists in the world.
