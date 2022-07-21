ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Animals

Can you spot all 10 animals in this optical illusion in 15 seconds?

By Ben Cost
New York Post
New York Post
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0yGPOc_0gniHZEu00

Gotta spot them all?

Another day another wildlife safari for the eyes : This time around, animal lovers are challenged to find at least 10 critters in this viral optical illusion currently circulating the web.

[Warning: Spoilers Below]

According to JagranJosh.com , only 10% of people can spot all 10 creatures in this visual menagerie within 15 seconds.

The visual jigsaw is especially tricky: Upon first glance, the sketch appears to depict nothing but a mountain, trees, a river and some rocks.

However, within this seemingly barren landscape lies a whopping 10 animals hiding in plain sight: a parrot, a bull, elephant, deer, crocodile, horse, goose, fox, rooster and even a person. Some users even claim they’ve spotted a frog.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YBORD_0gniHZEu00
Only 10% of people can reportedly spot all of the creatures in this visual menagerie within 15 seconds.

Thankfully, the site provides helpful hints on where to find them, including the fact that the elephant, deer and crocodile are all in close proximity to each other. If looking for more clues, the crocodile lies above a horse and goose.

The parrot and bull sit perched in the tree while the smoking man is to the left of it and the rooster is located in an unlikely location.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1mZwBW_0gniHZEu00
Within this seemingly barren landscape portrait lies a whopping 10 animals hiding in plain sight: a parrot, a bull, elephant, deer, crocodile, horse, goose, fox, rooster, and even a person.

Still can’t find them all? Not to fear, JagranJosh provides a color-coded answer key so viewers can see all the camouflaged critters — save for the frog — in full detail.

If that wasn’t tricky enough, take a gander at this reptilian retinal puzzle, in which the goal is to find the snake amongst the turtles within 15 seconds.

Comments / 1

