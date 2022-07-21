ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
A teen with no history of mental illness developed psychosis from COVID. He told doctors he thought the government was 'coming for him.'

By Dr. Catherine Schuster-Bruce
A teenager developed psychosis after catching COVID-19. Getty Images
  • A teen who thought the government was "coming for him" was hospitalized with COVID psychosis.
  • Family members noticed sudden changes in his behavior days after he was treated for COVID-19.
  • The teen was treated with antipsychotic drugs, and fully recovered.

guest moe
3d ago

Seems the vaccines have the same things happening. A study done on different adverse reactions from the vaccines……”We aimed to review the available reports of psychiatric adverse reactions to COVID vaccines. Electronic databases such as PubMed and Google scholar were combed to identify relevant reports. We found a total of 11 reports describing 14 cases of psychiatric reactions; these were mostly altered mental states, psychosis, mania, depression, and functional neurological disorder. The index case was commonly a young or middle-aged adult. All reports pertained to the use of either mRNA or vector-based vaccines. Symptom onset was within 10 days of vaccination in all cases; as such, this seems to be a high-risk period warranting vigilance.”

