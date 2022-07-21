ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Great Resignation shows no signs of slowing down: 40% of U.S. workers are considering quitting their jobs — here’s where they’re going

By Tristan Bove
Fortune
Fortune
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02p4hY_0gniHL7y00
The Great Resignation shows no sign of slowing down Getty images

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations.

The wave of people leaving their jobs over the past few years is showing no signs of slowing down, and for many willingly choosing to quit, a massive reinvention of their ideal career is underway.

The number of employees who are considering quitting their jobs right now is around 40%, a number that hasn’t changed much in recent months.

A survey by Microsoft in March found that 41% of workers were thinking about leaving their jobs, and another survey last week by McKinsey put that number at 40%.

“This isn’t just a passing trend, or a pandemic-related change to the labor market,” Bonnie Dowling, a co-author of the McKinsey report, told CNBC. “There’s been a fundamental shift in workers’ mentality, and their willingness to prioritize other things in their life beyond whatever job they hold.”

But while the number of workers who want to leave their jobs has remained remarkably consistent, fewer and fewer are reverting to traditional office jobs, with a growing number seeking nontraditional roles, or even the opportunity to start a new business.

‘The Great Rethink’

Since 2021, records have been racking up for workers prepared to voluntarily leave their jobs.

It’s been dubbed the Great Resignation, and with 4.3 million people quitting their jobs in May, the number of resignations is still virtually unchanged from last year.

At first, resignations were being fueled by workers desiring higher pay, better benefits, and more fulfilling work. Those same factors are still around right now, but with an added ingredient thrown into the mix: inflation.

With prices in the U.S. running at a 40-year high, snail-paced wage raises, and a near-record high number of job openings, why wouldn’t workers be looking for greener pastures?

But after years of pandemic-era living, those new pastures are more diverse than ever, and many resigning workers are deciding to take much more adventurous steps.

As many as 18% of U.S. workers who quit their job are returning to work in nontraditional roles, according to the McKinsey report, including part-time jobs, temporary gigs, or even by starting their own business.

Many workers who quit their job also do so to shift towards a different industry, according to the report, even if it means departing from a highly lucrative field.

Of people in the past year who quit jobs in finance and insurance areas, 65% did not return to the workforce or departed for a different job sector, as McKinsey’s Dowling told Fortune’s Sheryl Estrada this week.

The desire for more flexibility has been one of main sticking points of the Great Resignation, as the pandemic popularized employee habits like remote work and working independent hours outside of a traditional 9-to-5.

The desire to work nontraditional hours, or to set one’s own hours, is part of how many workers are completely reevaluating their relationship with work.

“A better description of this phenomenon would be a ‘Great Rethink’ in which we are all rethinking our relationship to work and how it fits into our lives,” Ranjay Gulati, professor of business administration at Harvard University and author of the 2022 book Deep Purpose: The Heart and Soul of High-Performance Companies, recently wrote for Fortune.

But while more people than ever are feeling ready to change industries or work in a more nontraditional setting, the sheer volume quitting means that not everyone who resigns ends up satisfied.

A recent report by Joblist, analyzing data from June, found that 26% of people who quit their jobs regretted their decision, and 42% of respondents who had returned to the workforce said that their new position had failed to live up to their expectations.

Comments / 164

Taylor
3d ago

I quit my job and have no regrets. I was fortunate enough to sale three homes last year during the bidding wars, no point continuing to work at a place I regretted going to everyday. If on Friday you you are hating to go back to work on Monday, life is to short and it’s time to find another job. You may need to work but you don’t have to work where you are miserable. To many hours are spent at work for that!

Reply(8)
38
Joe Castiner
3d ago

Many of these younger millennials have never experienced high inflation or recession that we are going to go through now they'll be very surprised when they look for a job and can't find one

Reply(16)
49
Ginny Watson
3d ago

My daughter left California to live in Florida. Newsom's communistic rules ran them out. My daughter is a RN and refused the jab for herself and my granddaughters .i will miss them terribly but I support her choice.

Reply(9)
46
Related
Fortune

Millennials are the reason you’re paying sky-high prices for everything these days, investment strategist says

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Soaring inflation is hitting everyone’s wallets and making the dream of home ownership even more unattainable for younger generations—but according to one strategist, millennials could be to blame for escalating prices.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor Market#Fortune Features#Cnbc
Markets Insider

An Amazon worker making $15.75 an hour took a second job and is still having trouble paying for gas, as a record number of Americans are working 70-hour weeks to deal with inflation

A record number of Americans hold two full-time jobs, according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics. One Amazon worker took on a second job so he could afford the rising cost of gas. Inflation is making gas, groceries, and rent more expensive and driving people to look for more work.
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Microsoft
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
Fortune

A closer look at the 40 housing markets at risk of a 15% to 20% home price decline

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Back in 2007, economist Edward Leamer published the now infamous research paper “Housing Is the Business Cycle.” It calculated that in the post–World War II era, eight recessions (out of 10) came after the U.S. housing market had entered into a “substantial” slowdown. Since then, we’ve had two more recessions: the Great Recession—which was set off by the bursting aughts housing bubble—and the COVID-19 recession, which did not come after a housing slowdown. So by the latest count, a housing slowdown has preceded nine out of the past 12 recessions.
REAL ESTATE
Daily Mail

Manufacturing firm will offer its 82 staff a PERMANENT four-day-week but work the same amount of hours after half of employees reported better productivity

A Coventry-based manufacturing firm has confirmed it will permanently offer its 820 employees a four-day week. Industry research business The Manufacturing Technology Centre has said it plans to implement the new working structure after half of employees reported better productivity. The company said all workers will now have the option...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Fortune

171K+
Followers
7K+
Post
77M+
Views
ABOUT

Fortune is a global media organization dedicated to helping its readers, viewers, and attendees succeed big in business through unrivaled access and best-in-class storytelling.

 https://fortune.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy