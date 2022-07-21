Who Stole Tamara Ecclestone’s Diamonds?

The extradition from Serbia of a wanted man accused of one of the biggest burglaries in English legal history was refused, the BBC has found. Known to the Met Police as Daniel Vukovic he is said to have led a series of burglaries on the luxury homes of three celebrities in December 2019.
A man has been charged over an alleged plot with a Nigerian politician to harvest a man's kidney. Obinna Obeta, 50, from Southwark, south London, is accused under the Modern Slavery Act of arranging a man's travel with a view to him being exploited. Mr Obeta is suspected of conspiring...
A woman was raped after a suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver, police said. Detectives from West Midlands Police said the suspect is believed to have targeted lone women in Birmingham. The force said he is thought to have offered lifts, alcohol and drugs while operating late at night...
A serving police officer has been summonsed in connection with an attempted rape charge. PC Matt Tregale has been summonsed in connection with charges of attempted rape, false imprisonment, sexual assault, sexual assault by penetration and coercive and controlling behaviour. Devon and Cornwall Police said he was currently suspended from...
More than 300 drain covers have been stolen in a West Midlands market town costing a tax payers more than £100,000 to replace. Walsall Council said 342 covers have been stolen, with 28 taken on 20 July alone. It said it has spent £110,800 this year replacing the metal...
Sebastian Kalinowski arrived in the UK in October 2020 in the hope of starting a new life - within a year he was dead, murdered by his mother and her partner. His family home was covered with CCTV cameras monitoring what was happening inside the house. It was these cameras which led to the downfall of the killer couple.
A mother and her partner have been found guilty of the murder of her 15-year-old son. Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, tortured Sebastian Kalinowski for months before he died in Huddersfield in August. Sebastian was beaten with a bed slat, whipped with an extension cable and stabbed with...
A housing group that did not realise one of its residents had been dead for two and a half years has apologised. Sheila Seleoane, 58, was found in her Peckham flat in February and had to be identified by dental records. Residents repeatedly told Peabody of a foul stench and...
A body has been found in the search for a missing sea swimmer who got into difficulties earlier this week. Emergency services were called out in Clacton-on-Sea in Essex just before 11:00 BST on Tuesday. Five swimmers were rescued near to the pier after the group got into difficulties near...
A British man is feared to have drowned after jumping from a boat in Italy to save his son. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, was at Lake Garda on holiday with his partner and two children, the local coastguard told the BBC. The family had rented a boat on Friday when...
A 28-year-old who was fatally shot at a gathering in north-east London has been named by police as Sam Brown. Police were called to Cheney Row Park, Waltham Forest, just after midnight on Sunday to reports of shots being fired. Soon afterwards, Mr Brown and another man turned up at...
A man who murdered a young woman with a power tool inside a converted shipping container and buried her in a north London park has been jailed for life. Neculai Paizan, 64, had denied killing Agnes Akom, 20, but was convicted of murder last week at the Old Bailey. He...
