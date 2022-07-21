ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Who Stole Tamara Ecclestone’s Diamonds?

BBC
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWho is really behind Britain’s biggest ever burglary?...

www.bbc.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Nigerian kidney theft: Third charge over organ-harvesting plot

A man has been charged over an alleged plot with a Nigerian politician to harvest a man's kidney. Obinna Obeta, 50, from Southwark, south London, is accused under the Modern Slavery Act of arranging a man's travel with a view to him being exploited. Mr Obeta is suspected of conspiring...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Woman raped in Birmingham after suspect 'posed as taxi driver'

A woman was raped after a suspect allegedly posed as a taxi driver, police said. Detectives from West Midlands Police said the suspect is believed to have targeted lone women in Birmingham. The force said he is thought to have offered lifts, alcohol and drugs while operating late at night...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Devon and Cornwall police officer summonsed for attempted rape

A serving police officer has been summonsed in connection with an attempted rape charge. PC Matt Tregale has been summonsed in connection with charges of attempted rape, false imprisonment, sexual assault, sexual assault by penetration and coercive and controlling behaviour. Devon and Cornwall Police said he was currently suspended from...
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tamara Ecclestone
BBC

Warning after more than 300 Walsall drain covers stolen

More than 300 drain covers have been stolen in a West Midlands market town costing a tax payers more than £100,000 to replace. Walsall Council said 342 covers have been stolen, with 28 taken on 20 July alone. It said it has spent £110,800 this year replacing the metal...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Sebastian Kalinowski: Mother and partner guilty of murdering teenage son

A mother and her partner have been found guilty of the murder of her 15-year-old son. Agnieszka Kalinowska, 35, and Andrzej Latoszewski, 38, tortured Sebastian Kalinowski for months before he died in Huddersfield in August. Sebastian was beaten with a bed slat, whipped with an extension cable and stabbed with...
PUBLIC SAFETY
BBC

Peckham flat death: Peabody sorry for not spotting dead woman

A housing group that did not realise one of its residents had been dead for two and a half years has apologised. Sheila Seleoane, 58, was found in her Peckham flat in February and had to be identified by dental records. Residents repeatedly told Peabody of a foul stench and...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Diamonds#Burglary
BBC

Clacton: Body found in search for 21-year-old swimmer

A body has been found in the search for a missing sea swimmer who got into difficulties earlier this week. Emergency services were called out in Clacton-on-Sea in Essex just before 11:00 BST on Tuesday. Five swimmers were rescued near to the pier after the group got into difficulties near...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

British man Aran Chada feared drowned in Italy after saving son

A British man is feared to have drowned after jumping from a boat in Italy to save his son. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, was at Lake Garda on holiday with his partner and two children, the local coastguard told the BBC. The family had rented a boat on Friday when...
ACCIDENTS
BBC

Man fatally shot at Waltham Forest gathering named

A 28-year-old who was fatally shot at a gathering in north-east London has been named by police as Sam Brown. Police were called to Cheney Row Park, Waltham Forest, just after midnight on Sunday to reports of shots being fired. Soon afterwards, Mr Brown and another man turned up at...
PUBLIC SAFETY

Comments / 0

Community Policy