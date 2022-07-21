ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gregg County, TX

DNA Doe Project, Gregg County officials identify body of woman last seen in 1998

 3 days ago
GREGG COUNTY, Texas — The DNA Doe Project and Gregg County Sheriff's Office have identified a victim whose body was found in 2002 after going missing in 1998. According to the GCSO, on May 21, 2002, officials responded to an open field near Swamp City Rd. and Highway 135, near Liberty...

