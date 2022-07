The F/A Products Maynard Troyer Classic III set to take place on Friday, September 2 at Spencer Speedway in Williamson, N.Y., is going to be “one big night” and extremely lucrative for asphalt Modified racing in the Western Region of New York and Pennsylvania. Long-time friend of Troyer, Tom Forgione has stepped up to become the Race of Champions Modified Series race title sponsor through his F/A Products Engine and Performance Parts brand.

WILLIAMSON, NY ・ 21 HOURS AGO