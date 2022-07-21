ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Former teacher says he earns higher pay as Walmart professional

By Maia Belay
WOWK 13 News
WOWK 13 News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KHAe2_0gniF13l00

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Seth Goshorn taught for nearly six years, including at an elementary school in Canton, before deciding to change careers. It’s a decision he said that led to an increase in pay by about $20,000 after factoring in bonuses.

Dressed in his new Walmart uniform, Goshorn recorded a TikTok video acknowledging the dramatic pay gap. He said the video unexpectedly went viral.

“I didn’t think it would be this good. I might get a couple hundred likes, so just the fact that it blew up and I’ve only been on it for like a year,” said Goshorn. “It was really cool to see just the power of the internet.”

Goshorn, who has a degree in early childhood education, is now working as a “Walmart coach” on the management track. More than one month into his new job, he said the transition was smooth.

“Last year I made about $43k teaching so not anything terrible, but it also still left a lot to be desired,” said Goshorn.

He said he loved his time as a teacher and made lifelong friendships with families. However, he was searching for a job that would better fit financial needs while planning an upcoming wedding with his fiancée.

Goshorn said working at Walmart provides professional growth without requiring a second degree.

“My degree doesn’t exactly translate but the skills that a lot of teachers have and the leadership ability teachers have does correlate to a lot of companies,” he said. “So, find a company that’s willing to train you for a position that might pay better.”

Goshorn does not discourage anyone from becoming a teacher and said educators need additional support through increased salaries.

“Even though they’re scheduled for 40 hours, they’re working a lot more than that, whether it’s teaching, grading after school,” said Goshorn. “I coached football and track so those were other things on the weekends. I did summer school. We don’t have all the time off that they think.”

According to data referred to by the Ohio Department of Education, the median teacher assignment salary statewide is $64,427. Salaries can vary widely depending on which county and what school district a teacher works.

“There is a lot of change going on in education and laws and rules being passed by people that aren’t educators which makes it hard because they just don’t quite get it,” he said.

Goshorn said he hopes his story serves as a teaching moment about the power of the career pivot and the importance of supporting teachers.

“I’m going to be a lifelong teacher,” he said. “That will always be a part of my life, whether it’s at Walmart or on social media.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Lima News

What to do if you are inundated by robocalls

CLEVELAND – “We’ve been trying to reach you concerning your car’s extended warranty.”. This is the beginning of an all-too-common robocall. Or a prerecorded phone call. Or software that dials the numbers using a database or randomly dialing numbers. By one estimate, there’s been close to 1.8 billion such calls in Ohio already this year.
CLEVELAND, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Ohio Education
State
Ohio State
Canton, OH
Business
Canton, OH
Education
City
Canton, OH
Local
Ohio Business
whbc.com

Canton Man Arrested in New Phila, Wanted in 3 Other States

NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (News Talk 1480 WHBC) – A 36-year-old Canton man was arrested in New Philadelphia early Friday morning, but it wasn’t your typical police pursuit. After a short high-speed chase in his car, police say Daniel Duran climbed the exterior stairs of a downtown building and broke a window to get inside.
NEW PHILADELPHIA, OH
WKBN

Thieves drive stolen car into Ohio bar in ATM heist

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – Police in Canton are looking for clues after suspects drove a stolen vehicle into Ida’s Café. Angela Gilger tells FOX 8 they ran the car through the back room to try and steal the ATM. According to Gilger, the thieves put the ATM in the back of a second truck, but it fell out in the parking lot. She believes there was also a third vehicle being used as a lookout.
CANTON, OH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wjw#Tiktok
WTRF- 7News

Ohio girl with 10K followers on TikTok is missing

COSHOCTON, Ohio (WCMH) — The family of TikToker Georjlyn Hayes has filed a missing person’s report with the Coshocton County Sheriff’s office. Brenda Hayes, the 20-year-old’s mother, told NBC4 her daughter has been missing since July 12. Hayes at first thought Georjlyn was in Columbus and then Cincinnati, but became concerned when Georjlyn posted a TikTok that she was stranded in Kentucky. The young woman has around 10,500 followers on the social media platform.
COSHOCTON COUNTY, OH
Your Radio Place

The Guernsey County Sheriff has a warning about leaving old phones around the house

GUERNSEY COUNTY, Ohio – The Guernsey County Sheriff’s office is recommending that parents dispose of old phones to keep them away from children. Sheriff Jeffrey Paden has offered this proposal because children playing with phones are able to call 9-1-1 just by pressing the power button too many times. By doing this, the 9-1-1 call can tie up critical emergency lines.
GUERNSEY COUNTY, OH
Mount Vernon News

Developer proposes 519 residential units on Newark Road property

MOUNT VERNON – A Columbus developer has proposed creating a 519-unit residential development on a 102-acre parcel along Newark Road in Mount Vernon, an idea that got its start in a meeting with the Area Development Foundation over a year ago. Highland Real Estate founder Scott Mallory gave the...
MOUNT VERNON, OH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Walmart
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

Northeast Ohio man booked in jail 5th time this month

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man arrested early Wednesday on an assault charge was booked into the Mahoning County jail for the fifth time this month. Marquis Cambridge, 28, of Youngstown is expected to be arraigned Friday on a misdemeanor assault charge in municipal court. Cambridge was arrested about...
Cleveland.com

What’s on Ohio’s Aug. 2 special primary election ballot? See what district you’re in and who’s running for state legislature

COLUMBUS, Ohio – In case you haven’t heard – and it’s quite possible you have not – Ohio has another primary election coming up soon. The Aug. 2 election is Ohio’s second primary election of the year, a byproduct of redistricting, since unresolved legal challenges meant state House and Senate district maps weren’t ready when the election was supposed to be held in May. A federal court picked the maps in June, overruling an earlier Ohio Supreme Court decision that said they were illegally slanted in favor of Republicans under the new anti-gerrymandering rules voters added to the state constitution.
OHIO STATE
wtuz.com

Local Ohio State Patrol Conducting OVI Checkpoint

Mary Alice Reporting – As a way to deter impaired driving the Ohio State Highway Patrol, in conjunction with the Tuscarawas County Sheriff’s Office, will host an OVI checkpoint. The initiative is funded through federal grants and the local one will be held Friday evening. The exact location...
TUSCARAWAS COUNTY, OH
daltonkidronnews.com

Shooting incident reported Wednesday at Old Lincoln Way and Apple Creek Road

Someone involved in a possible shooting incident drove to Dalton to report that shots were fired Wednesday at a storage facility at Old Lincoln Way and Apple Creek Road. No injuries were reported, according to Capt. Doug Hunter with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office. More information was not immediately...
DALTON, OH
WOWK 13 News

WOWK 13 News

36K+
Followers
11K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

13 News is the West Virginia Broadcasters Association's Station of the Year and serves the Tri-State area with in-depth news coverage at wowktv.com.

 https://www.wowktv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy