UPDATE: 5 Arrested In Laurel County Sheriff’s Office’s Largest Meth Bust Ever

The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested on drug charges. Deputies say a car left a house on Little Rock Run and ran a stop sign leading to a traffic stop. During the stop, deputies said they recognized the passenger as a person with active arrest warrants. Misty Ison, from Letcher County, was arrested on the warrant and deputies said they found drugs in her handbag. The driver, April Meade, of Little Rock Run, was attempting to hide items in the car. After a search of the vehicle, deputies said they found a baggie with more than 28 grams of suspected meth. Detectives continued their investigation at the house the two women were visiting. In the house, they said they found approximately 89 grams of meth, digital scales, baggies, marijuana, a pistol, ammunition and drug paraphernalia. Ison was arrested and charged with flagrant non-support, being a persistent felony offender, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Meade was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Both were lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.

3 DAYS AGO