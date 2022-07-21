UPDATE: 5 Arrested In Laurel County Sheriff’s Office’s Largest Meth Bust Ever
By Dave Begley
3 days ago
An update on a story we ran earlier this week: The undercover drug buy that led to a hostage situation in Laurel County has resulted in the arrests of five people and a huge amount of drugs seized. The drug buy happened off exit 49...
PULASKI COUNTY, Ky. (WTVQ) -A man is in jail in Pulaski County after investigators say he killed someone early Saturday morning. The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded around 1 a.m. to Parrot Drive for a report of an assault. When they arrived the victim said she had...
A Pulaski County man, 57 year old John Stacy, was arrested Saturday on two separate warrants, one charging him with attempted murder from one incident, and then a second warrant charging him with murder from a separate incident. Pulaski County Sheriff Greg Speck issued a press statement late Saturday night explaining the details which led to Stacy’s arrests.
Press Release from the Pulaski County Sheriff’s office:. Sheriff Greg Speck reports on Saturday, July 23, 2022 at 1:05 AM, Deputies responded to an assault complaint on Parrott Drive in Eastern Pulaski County. When Deputy Noah Wesley arrived on scene he made contact with the victim who alleged that she had been assaulted by John Stacy. Deputy Wesley requested the Somerset/Pulaski EMS to come to the scene for the assault victim. After EMS arrived, the victim declined to be transported by EMS and went to the hospital by private vehicle with family. At approximately 3:00 AM, Deputy Wesley and EMS cleared the scene with Deputy Wesley continuing the investigation.
LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - ***UPDATE***. Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office announced Kelly Mosley was found safe. Officials with the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office are asking for your help in finding a missing man. In a Facebook post, police said Kelly Mosley was last seen on...
MONTICELLO, Ky. (WYMT) - One Pulaski County man is facing some serious charges following a crash in a neighboring county. Officials with the Wayne County Sheriff’s Office say around 9:40 Thursday night, one of their deputies responded to a report of a crash on Highway 790. When the deputy arrived at the scene and went to check on the driver, he found him pounding on the steering wheel with his fist.
LEXINGTON - The controversy over the firing of a police chief in Holmes county hasn't died down at all tonight. City leaders in Lexington fired chief Sam Dobbins this week, after an officer came forward with a recording peppered with racial comments and other obscenities. A partial transcript reads:. “I...
A woman out of Pulaski County who was arrested last week, has been charged with drug trafficking. Just after midnight on Friday, July 15th, Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputies pulled over a vehicle in which 48-year-old Karen Michelle Burton was a passenger. She was arrested on an outstanding indictment warrant for trafficking in a controlled substance.
A man out of Southern Kentucky was arrested over the weekend for accusations that he stole a pickup truck. Pulaski County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home on Piney Grove Road after someone reported seeing a pickup truck they believed had potentially been stolen. Upon their arrival, deputies...
A Jamestown woman was arrested Friday afternoon by Jamestown Police. According to jail records, 46-year-old April J. Roy was arrested and charged with possession of a controlled substance third degree, prescription substance not in original container, and criminal trespassing first degree. Roy was arrested by Officer Heath Tarter with the...
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities seized a huge haul of drugs this week that could have flooded Lexington and surrounding communities. According to a report by LEX 18, bricks of methamphetamine, bags of cocaine and nearly 20,000 doses of fentanyl were recovered. "This is one of the larger busts we've...
The Pulaski County Sheriff’s Office says two people were arrested on drug charges. Deputies say a car left a house on Little Rock Run and ran a stop sign leading to a traffic stop. During the stop, deputies said they recognized the passenger as a person with active arrest warrants. Misty Ison, from Letcher County, was arrested on the warrant and deputies said they found drugs in her handbag. The driver, April Meade, of Little Rock Run, was attempting to hide items in the car. After a search of the vehicle, deputies said they found a baggie with more than 28 grams of suspected meth. Detectives continued their investigation at the house the two women were visiting. In the house, they said they found approximately 89 grams of meth, digital scales, baggies, marijuana, a pistol, ammunition and drug paraphernalia. Ison was arrested and charged with flagrant non-support, being a persistent felony offender, trafficking in a controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia. Meade was arrested and charged with trafficking in a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and possession of marijuana. Both were lodged in the Pulaski County Detention Center.
MAYNARDVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Union County Sheriff’s office is looking for Skyler Linville, who is believed to be a runaway according to a Facebook post. According to the sheriff’s office, Skyler was last seen at her house in Maynardville and was wearing a red or black hoodie.
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ) – After three long days of expert and witness testimony, the judge told the jurors they’d be in for a long night on Thursday. At 4 pm the jury left to deliberate and came back with a decision at midnight then at 3 am, that sentence was handed down to Gaskin. Overnight Antonio Gaskin received two life sentences for the murders of Marquis Harris and Charmaine Carter.
FRANKFORT, KY— A Louisville man, Antwan Lovelace, 27, was sentenced to 60 months in federal prison last Wednesday, by U.S. District Judge Gregory Van Tatenhove, following his conviction for possession of stolen mail. According to the evidence at his trial, in late December 2020, in an apartment in Frankfort,...
KNOX COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - One Claiborne County man is facing a host of charges following an incident at a home in Knox County. Deputies received a call on Tuesday of a possible domestic disturbance at a home on Martin Crawford Lane in Flat Lick. When they arrived at the...
Bipartisan support helped pass a bill in the House to protect same-sex and interracial marriages. It comes amid new fears the conservative Supreme Court could take action against marriage equality. WATCH | Road to recovery: Floyd Co. deputy undergoes seventh surgery since deadly ambush in Allen. Updated: 6 hours ago.
UPDATE 2:12 P.M. – The Fayette County Coroner’s Office has identified a man killed in a homicide Wednesday afternoon that occurred Wednesday afternoon on Quinton Court. According to the coroner, Kadage Albert Byishimo, of Lexington, died from a gunshot wound. The Lexington Police Department is now investigating his death as a homicide.
