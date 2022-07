ALLENTOWN, PA – A 33-year-old man was stabbed at around 5:41 pm in the area of 31st and Berger Street. Police arrived to find the man bleeding from a stab wound ane he was transported to the hospital by Allentown EMS. Police did not say how the man was stabbed and have not released any information regarding motives. No suspects have been identified at this time.

ALLENTOWN, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO