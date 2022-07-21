ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Texas drought intensifies with little rain relief ahead

By Mike Iscovitz
fox26houston.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHOUSTON - The drought in Texas and the greater Houston area is intensifying. According to the new U.S. Drought Monitor statistics, which were released Thursday morning, nearly the entire state is under drought conditions. A concerning 57% classified as Extreme...

www.fox26houston.com

Navajo Joe
3d ago

conserve water drink beer and fire water.... restrict bathing to one time a month like the middle easterners don't water your grass smoke it instead...and love thy neighbor just don't get caught.....

