Left: Paul and Debra Bray at Dewey Finley's grave in Hoskins Cemetery on Memorial Day 2022 - Right: CCBOE building with inset photo of Dewey Finley's "stored" headstone. Recently the Manchester Enterprise published an article on July 8th, 2022 entitled "Hoskins Cemetery now relocated" about the completion of moving the Hoskins Cemetery. In this article the unnamed author claimed that "all deceased persons had been moved to Memorial Gardens or 3 private cemeteries." The headstones had been collected and the one's that could be re-used at the family cemeteries would be. Markers had been ordered for the deceased being relocated to Memorial Gardens and the rest, "not being utilized are being stored by the board of education until research could be done to see who had a legal right to claim them." Lastly the article states "They will remain stored until a determination is made."

MANCHESTER, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO