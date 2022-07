I get many emails about the topics of these columns. Recently, one came from Thomas Bartholomew of Slatington. He responded to “Doing the Turnpike Twist” that I had written a few weeks ago in which I described stereotypes of drivers I encounter on the Pennsylvania Turnpike. I even labeled my driving self as Rich Lost Again because I have an awful sense of direction. Bartholomew has this problem, too. He wrote, “It’s so frustrating that I almost hate going anywhere further afield than my already well-worn paths like some old water buffalo.”

