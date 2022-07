SPEARFISH, S.D. – While the Heritage Park Splashpad is currently closed, Spearfish residents are still finding ways to cool off this summer. The splashpad uses around three to 400,000 gallons of water a month. While one of the city’s wells is under maintenance, officials say the splashpad would only be placing stress on the city’s water system if it remained operational and not working properly.

