Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Defends LeBron James Against Criticism Over Brittney Griner Comments: “He Has Done As Much, If Not More, Than Most To Bring Awareness And Gather Support For Griner, And For That Should Be Praised.“

By Orlando Silva
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLeBron James found himself in an uncomfortable position when he spoke about the current Brittney Griner situation in Russia. The WNBA star has been detained since February and is currently going through a legal battle to get free and return to the United States soon. During a recent edition...

Jesus Hernandez
5d ago

how much more awareness can he bring to this issue? he is a real nut looking for a squirrel, and guess what he found the squirrel.

Debra Williams
5d ago

how about awareness for the marine? she is I no way being wrongfully detained or held hostage. that's an insult to all the Americans who suffered for this country. actions have consequences or should they not apply to black, gay basketball players? any other citizen would've been thrown in jail and we wouldn't hear a thing about it. we r all "aware" and now it's time she pays for her actions. she probably has gotten away w it for years and this time got caught.

Matt Cooper
5d ago

And he makes millions/billions off the backs of slaves in China. That’s a FACT!

