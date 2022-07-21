Wayne County to host an Expungement Fair on July 23

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Wayne County will be hold an Expungement Fair on July 23 from 10:00am - 3:00pm at Fellowship Chapel in Detroit. The event will assist individuals with expungements of convictions that occurred in Wayne County only.

Preregistration is not required and walk-ins are welcome.

Applicants must know the conviction they seek to expunge, the convicting court, and be available to attend the in-person, outdoor expungement event on July 23.

Volunteers will also be present at the event to provide information to applicants seeking to expunge misdemeanors or felony convictions from their public record.

To preregister and complete an eligibility questionnaire, go to www.sheriffconnect.com.

Fellowship Chapel is located at 7707 West Outer Drive, Detroit, MI 48235.

If you have questions, visit Michigan's Clean Slate Legislation website for available resources and eligibility requirements.

Wayne County is also accepting additional attorney and law student volunteers until July 22. Click this link Wayne County Expungement Fair Volunteer Attorney to complete the volunteer form.