Grand County, UT

Man dies in base jumping accident in Grand County

By Craig Proffer
ABC4
ABC4
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25kmdR_0gniC1AO00
(Getty Images)

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died following a base jumping accident in Grand County on Wednesday.

Around 9:34 a.m., deputies responded to reports of an unresponsive base jumper at Parriott Mesa in Castle Valley, Utah.

When paramedics arrived, they pronounced the 32-year-old man dead at the scene.

He has been identified as Christopher Thomas Nielsen.

No further information has been released.

ABC4

ABC4

