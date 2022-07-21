Man dies in base jumping accident in Grand County

(Getty Images)

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A man has died following a base jumping accident in Grand County on Wednesday.

Around 9:34 a.m., deputies responded to reports of an unresponsive base jumper at Parriott Mesa in Castle Valley, Utah.

When paramedics arrived, they pronounced the 32-year-old man dead at the scene.

He has been identified as Christopher Thomas Nielsen.

No further information has been released.