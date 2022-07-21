Man dies in base jumping accident in Grand County

GRAND COUNTY, Utah (ABC4) – A fatal crash has been reported in Grand County on U.S. Route 70 near milepost 187 by Thompson Springs at 8:30 a.m. on Friday. Utah Highway Patrol (UHP) says a Nissan Sentra was headed westbound when it hit the barrier and rolled. An adult male believed to be in his […]
CASTLE VALLEY, Grand County – A 32-year-old man is dead following a BASE jumping accident at Parriott Mesa in Castle Valley on Wednesday. Grand County emergency dispatchers received a call reporting the accident about 9:30 a.m. When medical personnel arrived, they found an unresponsive individual in the area, according to a Grand County Sheriff's Office press release. The man was later pronounced dead at the scene,
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KREX) — Mesa County Coroner’s Office has identified the Hawthorn Park stabbing victim. Michael Armstrong Jr. was one of the individuals involved in the physical altercation on July 18, 2022. Mr. Armstrong was a 26-year-old male resident from Grand Junction. The cause of death is multiple stab wounds, and the manner of death is homicide.
Amid the ongoing fight against fentanyl in Colorado, the Mesa County Sheriff's Office seized six pounds of methamphetamine and "several hundred" pills they say are consistent with fentanyl during a traffic stop.Deputies stopped a vehicle at mile post 8, they say, on July 17.Yair Pistener-Anticona, 40, and Amaury Rivas-Barrera, 22, were arrested on charges of possession with intent to distribute and special offender for transporting more than seven grams of methamphetamines into the state of Colorado.On July 6, deputies arrested two separate individuals following an investigation into an illegal campfire at the Saddlehorn Campground.Investigators say they found 1,000 grams of methamphetamine, 20 grams of cocaine and 2,200 fentanyl pills. They arrested Justin Book, 36, of Desoto, Texas, and Victoria Olson, 41, of Las Vegas, Nevada.Investigators estimate the fentanyl to be worth $33,000.
