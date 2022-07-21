ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cortland County, NY

Man airlifted in Cortland County after crash

By Pat Giblin
News Channel 34
News Channel 34
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40cuRV_0gniB6cE00

CORTLAND COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On the afternoon of July 17th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries on Route 281 in the Town of Preble.

51-year-old George Santerre was driving a 1929 Ford southbound on Route 281 when the vehicle experienced a technical issue causing him to lose control.

Th vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment causing Santerre to be ejected.

A life Net helicopter responded to the scene and airlifted Santerre to University Hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

Comments / 0

Related
WIBX 950

Two Injured in One-Car Crash on SR-315 in Marshall

Two people were hospitalized following a one-car crash in Marshall. Emergency responders from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office, Deansboro Fire Department, and Central Oneida County Volunteer Ambulance Corps (COCVAC) were called to the scene on State Route 315 at approximately 9:30pm on Friday, July 22, 2022. According to a written...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
cnycentral.com

"This was horrific" Madison County Sheriff reacts to fatal crash in Cazenovia

CAZENOVIA, N.Y. — Authorities say 35-year-old, Justin Haines is being charged with over six crimes including, criminally negligent homicide and second-degree manslaughter. The alleged killer was driving high on drugs and speeding when he drove his truck into a car killing 69-year-old, Deborah Sorrentino and her Mother, 92-year-old Pat Sorrentino Wednesday afternoon around 12:30 p.m.
CAZENOVIA, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Cortland County, NY
City
Preble, NY
Cortland County, NY
Crime & Safety
Cortland County, NY
Accidents
City
Cortland, NY
WETM 18 News

Bicyclist taken to hospital after being struck by tow truck

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The intersection of Clemens Center Parkway and E. Water Street was blocked for a short period of time after an accident involving a tow truck and a cyclist. The accident took place around 6:30 p.m. on Friday when a cyclist was hit by a tow truck while crossing the intersection. The […]
ELMIRA, NY
The Ithaca Voice

IFD handles fire, potential HAZMAT situation at Cornell lab Saturday morning

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Ithaca Fire Department published details of a response early Saturday morning on Cornell University’s campus. Firefighters were called around 1:30 a.m. to the Vet Research Tower for a fire alarm, according to IFD spokesperson Jim Wheal. Additional units were called once the fire was discovered, and IFD crews were able to extinguish the fire inside the lab.
ITHACA, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traffic Accident#Wivt#University Hospital
FL Radio Group

Fire Crews Respond to Saturday Morning Fire at Cornell Vet Lab

A Saturday morning fire at a Cornell University Lab sent multiple fire crews responding. WENY reports Ithaca Fire Rescue responded to the Cornell Universities Vet Research Towers around 1:30a. More units were later called in. Due to possible hazards present in the lab, additional precautions were taken. The cause of...
ITHACA, NY
FL Radio Group

Body of Missing Nurse Found in Wayne County

The body of a nurse who had been reported missing earlier this month was located inside of a parked car in Wayne County Thursday. Keri Anne Heine had been missing since July 10th. A car belonging to the Rochester General Hospital nurse was found near a business along State Route 104 in Ontario. Police confirmed her dead body was found inside.
WAYNE COUNTY, NY
Romesentinel.com

Harassment, mischief charged in Oneida, police report

ONEIDA — The Oneida Police Department announced the following recent arrests. • Christian R. Weismore, 21, of Oneida, was charged on July 18 with second-degree assault and third-degree mischief. • Peter A. Nichols Jr., 31, of Wampsville, was issued appearance tickets on July 17 for seventh-degree possession of a...
ONEIDA, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
WETM 18 News

Man indicted for stealing railroad equipment

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Court has released the indictment of a man alleged to have stolen railroad equipment back in May. According to the indictment, Stephen Campbell was indicted on the charge of grand larceny in the fourth degree. It’s alleged that on or about May...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
cnyhomepage.com

Sheriff bomb unit identifies suspicious package

ROME, N.Y. (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – The Oneida County Sheriff’s Office has released information on the suspicious device that was found on Golf Course Rd on the morning of Thursday, July 21st. According to members of the Oneida County bomb unit, a “Homemade Firework” was found by City of Rome...
ONEIDA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Thursday Fire Destroys Ithaca Home

A home in Ithaca was destroyed during a Thursday evening fire. WENY reports the fire occurred around 6:30p on the 600 Block of West Buffalo Street. Fire crews battled flames at the vacant duplex for roughly three hours. No one was injured during the ordeal and the neighboring homes were spared from destruction.
ITHACA, NY
wxhc.com

Cortland Fire Assists at Cornell University

Around two in the morning the City of Cortland Fire Department went to Cornell University to assist the Ithaca Fire Department for a research lab that was on fire. Ithaca Fire Department originally responded to the call and received reports that the fire was at the Vet Research Tower at the university. Cornell Environmental Health and Safety personnel informed the lab was on fire and the Ithaca Fire Department called for a fourth alarm activation.
CORTLAND, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany; Broome; Cattaraugus; Cayuga; Chautauqua; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Franklin; Fulton; Hamilton; Herkimer; Jefferson; Lewis; Livingston; Madison; Monroe; Montgomery; Oneida; Onondaga; Ontario; Oswego; Otsego; Schoharie; Schuyler; Seneca; St. Lawrence; Steuben; Tioga; Tompkins; Wayne; Yates SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 498 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY BROOME CATTARAUGUS CAYUGA CHAUTAUQUA CHEMUNG CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE FRANKLIN FULTON HAMILTON HERKIMER JEFFERSON LEWIS LIVINGSTON MADISON MONROE MONTGOMERY ONEIDA ONONDAGA ONTARIO OSWEGO OTSEGO SCHOHARIE SCHUYLER SENECA ST. LAWRENCE STEUBEN TIOGA TOMPKINS WAYNE YATES
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
News Channel 34

News Channel 34

7K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

News Channel 34 and Binghamtonhomepage.com focuses on providing our users the most up to date and hyper local content each and every day.

 https://binghamtonhomepage.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy