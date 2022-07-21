Man airlifted in Cortland County after crash

CORTLAND COUNTY, NY (WIVT/WBGH) – On the afternoon of July 17th, the Cortland County Sheriff’s Office responded to a motor vehicle accident with injuries on Route 281 in the Town of Preble.

51-year-old George Santerre was driving a 1929 Ford southbound on Route 281 when the vehicle experienced a technical issue causing him to lose control.

Th vehicle left the roadway and struck an embankment causing Santerre to be ejected.

A life Net helicopter responded to the scene and airlifted Santerre to University Hospital for serious, but non-life threatening injuries.