MACON COUNTY, Ala. (WSFA) - A Tuskegee woman is dead following a single-vehicle crash in Macon County, according to the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency. Authorities said 28-year-old Brodriauna D. Hodges was killed when the pickup truck she was driving left the roadway and struck a concrete culvert. Officials with ALEA said Hodges was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was ejected from the vehicle. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

MACON COUNTY, AL ・ 21 HOURS AGO