‘I Love Lucy’ Episodes: Here’s Where to Watch All of Them

The classic 1950’s comedy show “I Love Lucy” is available to stream now on Paramount+.

The show, which stars Lucille Ball, follows “wacky” Lucy Ricardo. She is married to Ricky Ricardo (Desi Arnaz), who is trying to make a name for himself in show business. Lucy gets the two into all kinds of trouble, making for a hilarious classic sitcom. The Paramount+ description says “This classic sitcom centers around the hilarious adventures, and misadventures, of Lucy Ricardo and her bandleader husband Ricky Ricardo.”

The show ran on CBS from 1951-1957, and included 6 seasons with 180 30-minute episodes total. Lucille Ball was nominated for and received many awards for her work on the show. “I Love Lucy” has a 8.5/10 rating on IMBd, proving that the comedy still holds up decades later.

Rotten Tomatoes has the show at a tomatometer of 91%, and an 89% audience score. A review on the Rotten Tomatoes website from Merrill Panitt of The Philadelphia Inquirer reads, “There wasn’t anything subtle about it, but there didn’t have to be, and the laughs came thick and fast. Casting was nigh onto perfect, and while the show won’t win any prizes for advancing the art of television, it’s bound to make a hit with viewers.”

Another review by Walter Ames of the Los Angeles Times praises the show. Ames said, “It was one of the best examples of what can be done with the proper lighting, camera crews, stars and story.”

The show still makes audiences today laugh, even though the cast and crew filmed it over 60 years ago. The comedy in the show is timeless.

“I Love Lucy” Episodes

The pilot episode, “The Girls Want to Go to A Nightclub,” kicks the series off. Lucy and Ricky’s best friends Ethel (Vivian Vance) and Fred Mertz (William Frawley), are celebrating their 18th wedding anniversary. Ethel wants to celebrate by going out to the Copa nightclub, while Fred wants to go watch a fight. Ethel and Lucy decide to tell Fred and Ricky they will find other dates to go out with. This prompts their husbands to do the same. After hearing this from their friend Ginny Jones, the women decide to dress up as less-than-desirable dates in disguise for their own husbands.

The rest of the show follows suit with more hilariously quirky shenanigans. Other episodes include “Lucy Thinks Ricky Is Trying To Murder Her,” “Ricky Has Labor Pains,” “Lucy Meets The Queen,” and more.

The series is a great watch, especially for nostalgia and easy laughs. If you’re craving more classics, Paramount+ has many more along with “I Love Lucy,” such as “The Twilight Zone,” “The Brady Bunch,” “Cheers,” and more.

All 6 seasons of “I Love Lucy” are on Paramount+ to stream.