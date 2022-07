Sweet corn — my favorite variety — can currently be found growing in all 50 states and, in many of those places, including where I live in the Midwest, it’s in its peak season. And yet, if you peeked in my grocery cart, you wouldn’t spot a single green husk in it. (PSA: Always husk your corn at home.) What you will see, though, are multiple bags of frozen sweet corn. In my opinion, its versatility, convenience, affordability, and longer shelf life can’t be beat. And at less than $1 (it’s $0.95 where I live), the Season’s Choice Steamed Super Sweet Corn at Aldi is the one I reach for on repeat.

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 3 DAYS AGO