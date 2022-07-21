ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cobb, GA

Town Center at Cobb to Host Caffeine & Octane Event, Aug. 7

Atlanta News
Atlanta News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0vROrF_0gni8J4a00
Town Center at Cobb

Town Center at Cobb is set to welcome Caffeine & Octane for its first monthly event after being named the new home for the massive car exhibition. On Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. – noon, spectators can enjoy the family-friendly event which features over 1,000 exquisite automobiles. Car lovers from all across the country will find a vast selection of all makes and models. Attendees are guaranteed to experience something new every month!

WHAT: Caffeine & Octane at Town Center at Cobb

North America’s largest monthly car show of all makes and models

WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 7

9 a.m. - noon

WHERE: Town Center at Cobb – parking lot near Belk & JCPenney

400 Ernest Barrett Pkwy

Kennesaw, GA 30144

HOW: This event is FREE and open to the public! Spaces are first come first serve to exhibit a privately-owned vehicle. For more information, please visit caffeineandoctane.com/about-caffeine-and-octane.

Comments / 0

Related
cobbcountycourier.com

Lasting Restaurant Trends in 2022 in Cobb County

[This is the latest of Brian Benefield’s Second Helpings columns, highlighting food in Cobb County. To read more of his reviews, follow this link]. Covid-19 has affected many businesses in the last few years, but the restaurant industry has been hit with Hulk-like force. People who choose this business as their life’s work are crafty and intelligent, and the pandemic brought out their ingenuity to the fullest.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Malika Bowling

Marietta has a new sexy event space: Meet The Museum Room

The Museum RoomMalika Bowling (roamilicious.com) Marietta has a new event space, perfect for receptions, milestone birthdays, sweet sixteen parties and well, whatever you can imagine. We attended the grand opening and color us impressed! The spot feels chic and posh, almost too much so for Marietta, but times have changed.
MARIETTA, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cobb, GA
Local
Georgia Cars
Cobb, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
ifoundaquiltedheart.com

Acworth, GA USA

This sweet little heart was hanging off one of the benches in front of City Hall.
ACWORTH, GA
eastcobbnews.com

Cobb school board to hold special called meeting Thursday

The Cobb Board of Education will hold a special called meeting Thursday to discuss personnel matters. The board will meet at 12 p.m. in the board room of the Cobb County School District Central Office (514 Glover St., Marietta). According to a notice on the district website, the board “may...
COBB COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Automobile#Vehicles#Vehicle Shows#Caffeine Octane
wrganews.com

Rabid beaver identified at Armuchee Creek swimming hole

Local public health officials are asking to hear from anyone who may have been bitten by a rabid beaver in an incident Wednesday, July 20, at an Armuchee Creek swimming hole in north Floyd County. According to reports, an individual was bitten or scratched attempting to keep the beaver from attacking another person floating nearby. The individual killed the beaver, which tested positive for rabies at the state lab.
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Cars
CBS 46

Two people injured in boat fire on Lake Lanier

HALL COUNTY, Ga. (CBS46) - Hall County Fire and Rescue were called to a boat fire at Lanier Islands Parkway in Buford just after 12:30 p.m. Sunday afternoon. Officials said when first responders got there a boat was fully engulfed emitting black smoke in the no wake zone near dock M.
HALL COUNTY, GA
scoopotp.com

Winding Waters Riverfront RV Resort

Winding Waters, a riverside, luxury RV Resort featuring first-class amenities. Located less than an hour from Atlanta’s attractions, it is nestled in Emerson/Cartersville, GA, alongside the beautiful banks of the Etowah River. With 252 sites, including cabins and glamping tents, the site amenities offer enjoyment of a wide range of activities for all ages. This property is planned to open in 2023.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
wuga.org

Athens News Matters: Proposed Cobb County School Logo Resembles Nazi Symbol

A proposed logo for a Cobb County elementary school has many in the Jewish community outraged, as they point out the logo’s striking resemblance to a Nazi symbol. Martin Matheny was promoted to Program Director and Content Strategist on July 1, 2022. He has served as the Executive Producer of our local news program 'Athens News Matters', and he covers local government for WUGA News. He started at WUGA in 2012 as a part-time classical music host and still hosts WUGA's longest-running local program 'Night Music' which is heard on Tuesdays and Wednesdays on WUGA at 10pm. 'Night Music' can also be heard statewide on the GPB Classical stream Mondays and Tuesdays at 8pm. As part of 'Athens News Matters' Martin works with student interns to help cultivate the next generation of Public Media rock stars! In his spare time Martin is an amateur book binder and freelance musician who frequently performs with Big Band Athens playing bass trombone. He lives in Normaltown with his wife, Shaye and dog, Murphy.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Atlanta News

Atlanta News

Atlanta, GA
1K+
Followers
720
Post
50K+
Views
ABOUT

We list the best events in town for all ages.

Comments / 0

Community Policy