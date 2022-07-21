Town Center at Cobb to Host Caffeine & Octane Event, Aug. 7
Town Center at Cobb is set to welcome Caffeine & Octane for its first monthly event after being named the new home for the massive car exhibition. On Aug. 7 from 9 a.m. – noon, spectators can enjoy the family-friendly event which features over 1,000 exquisite automobiles. Car lovers from all across the country will find a vast selection of all makes and models. Attendees are guaranteed to experience something new every month!
WHAT: Caffeine & Octane at Town Center at Cobb
North America’s largest monthly car show of all makes and models
WHEN: Sunday, Aug. 7
9 a.m. - noon
WHERE: Town Center at Cobb – parking lot near Belk & JCPenney
400 Ernest Barrett Pkwy
Kennesaw, GA 30144
HOW: This event is FREE and open to the public! Spaces are first come first serve to exhibit a privately-owned vehicle. For more information, please visit caffeineandoctane.com/about-caffeine-and-octane.
