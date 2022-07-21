ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charities

DONATE NOW: Second Harvest Backpack Program

WTXL ABC 27 News
WTXL ABC 27 News
 4 days ago

Envision Credit Union launched their annual "Envision No Hunger" fundraising initiative earlier this month and will be matching up to $30,000 of all donations through July.

This fundraiser benefits the Second Harvest of the Big Bend's Backpack program, which provides a bag of food to at-risk students for the weekend.

“Supporting education is rooted in Envision’s mission and we are proud to help fund programs like Second Harvest’s Backpack Program that directly impact the lives and minds of young people,” said Darryl Worrell, President and CEO of Envision. “We are grateful for the work that Second Harvest does and encourage everyone to join us in supporting the Backpack Program so they can continue providing nutritious meals to children and families in need.”

Friday, July 22 will be the backpack packing blitz event where organizations from across the city will spend the day packing backpacks.

ABC 27's Ava Van Valen will be at the event beginning at 6 a.m. providing live coverage!

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Second Harvest#Backpacks#Hunger#Charity#Envision Credit Union#The Backpack Program
ABC News

Capitol riot defendant: I was following Trump's instructions

An Ohio man charged with storming the U.S. Capitol and stealing a coat rack testified that he joined thousands of protesters in ransacking the building last year on what he thought were orders from the president, Donald Trump. Dustin Byron Thompson, 38, of Columbus, Ohio, said Wednesday he took to...
COLUMBUS, OH
The Hill

Mark Meadows removed from North Carolina voter rolls

Donald Trump’s former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows has been removed from North Carolina’s voter rolls, according to the State Board of Elections. Meadows is also being investigated for allegations of voter fraud, the State Bureau of Investigation said. The decision to remove the former North...
SCALY MOUNTAIN, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Charities
The Associated Press

EXPLAINER: Why the term ‘genocide’ matters in Ukraine war

WASHINGTON (AP) — When President Joe Biden declares Russia’s Ukraine war “genocide,” it isn’t just another strong word. Calling a campaign that’s aimed at wiping out a targeted group “genocide” not only increases pressure on a country to act, it can oblige it to. That’s partly because of a genocide treaty approved by the U.N. General Assembly after World War II, signed by the United States and more than 150 other nations.
POLITICS
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

16K+
Followers
5K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Tallahassee, Florida news and weather from WTXL ABC 27 News, updated throughout the day.

 https://www.wtxl.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy