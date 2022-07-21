DONATE NOW: Second Harvest Backpack Program

Envision Credit Union launched their annual "Envision No Hunger" fundraising initiative earlier this month and will be matching up to $30,000 of all donations through July.

This fundraiser benefits the Second Harvest of the Big Bend's Backpack program, which provides a bag of food to at-risk students for the weekend.

“Supporting education is rooted in Envision’s mission and we are proud to help fund programs like Second Harvest’s Backpack Program that directly impact the lives and minds of young people,” said Darryl Worrell, President and CEO of Envision. “We are grateful for the work that Second Harvest does and encourage everyone to join us in supporting the Backpack Program so they can continue providing nutritious meals to children and families in need.”

Friday, July 22 will be the backpack packing blitz event where organizations from across the city will spend the day packing backpacks.

ABC 27's Ava Van Valen will be at the event beginning at 6 a.m. providing live coverage!