Man dead after falling onto subway track, catching fire at Times Sq. subway station

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A man died after he fell onto the tracks at a Midtown Manhattan subway station and caught fire on Thursday morning, police said.

According to police, the man made contact with the electrified third rail off the A/C/E platform at the 42nd Street-Port Authority Bus Terminal station around 7:10 a.m.

It was not immediately clear what caused him to fall.

The man, who the Daily News reports was in his 40s, was taken to NYC Health + Hospitals/Bellevue, where he was pronounced dead.