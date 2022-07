CAMDEN, S.C. — The Camden Lions Club has officially named its first female president, Kesha Hayes. "You know it's amazing for me to make 'herstory,' you know history, but it also says we are being more inclusive and that we are involving those that are different from what we used to," Hayes said. "And if I can make a difference in my leadership by being female, that's what matters."

CAMDEN, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO