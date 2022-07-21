ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
LOOK: The NFL's top RBs entering 2022, per Touchdown Wire

By Jess Root
 3 days ago
The running back position, after years of seemingly being devalued, is again an important part of NFL offenses. Some of the best backs are devastating runners, while others are major weapons in the passing game.

Big names have faded and other players have emerged.

Entering 2022, who are the best running backs in the league?

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar gives his top 11. Check them out below and read his full post for analysis and film breakdowns.

11. Damien Harris, New England Patriots

