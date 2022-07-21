LOOK: The NFL's top RBs entering 2022, per Touchdown Wire

The running back position, after years of seemingly being devalued, is again an important part of NFL offenses. Some of the best backs are devastating runners, while others are major weapons in the passing game.

Big names have faded and other players have emerged.

Entering 2022, who are the best running backs in the league?

Touchdown Wire’s Doug Farrar gives his top 11. Check them out below and read his full post for analysis and film breakdowns.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

© Syndication: The Indianapolis Star

© Syndication: Akron Beacon Journal

© Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

© Syndication: The Tennessean

© (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

© Syndication: Arizona Republic

© Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

© Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

© Syndication: Arizona Republic

© Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

© Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

11. Damien Harris, New England Patriots

© Rich Barnes-USA TODAY Sports