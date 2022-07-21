ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

Ex-Minneapolis Cop Thomas Lane Gets 2 1/2 Years for Violating George Floyd's Civil Rights

By Steve Karnowski
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge sentenced former Minneapolis police Officer Thomas Lane to 2 1/2 years in prison Thursday for violating George Floyd’s civil rights, calling Lane’s role in the restraint that killed Floyd “a very serious offense in which a life was lost” but handing down a sentence well below what prosecutors...

CBS Minnesota

Medical examiner rules toddler's suspicious death a homicide

MINNEAPOLIS -- A 2-year-old's death that authorities were investigating as "suspicious" has now been ruled a homicide.A report from the Hennepin County Medical Examiner's Office released Sunday identified the child as Ona'Je Jackson-Jones. The report said he died of "complications of multiple blunt force injuries."Minneapolis police responded to an apartment on the 2400 block of Oakland Avenue May 4 on a report of an unresponsive child. The boy was taken to the hospital, where he died. At the time, the Minneapolis Police Department said it was investigating the death as "suspicious."A 4-month-old sibling was also evaluated at the hospital.The boys' mother, Navonna West, was charged with two counts of malicious punishment of a child in May. Both of her sons had numerous bruises and other injuries, and the 4-month-old had possible burns, according to the criminal complaint.In an interview with police, West tried to deny or minimize the boys' injuries, saying that they were the result of illness, the complaint states. 
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
ccxmedia.org

Jay Boughton Family After Verdict: ‘This family has stayed in the light.’

After nearly 16 hours of deliberation Thursday, a jury found 34-year-old Jamal Smith guilty of shooting and killing youth baseball coach Jay Boughton. Boughton was driving home from a baseball game with his son Harrison on Highway 169 in Plymouth last year, before a road rage incident between him and Smith turned deadly.
PLYMOUTH, MN
fox9.com

Charges: Anoka County inmate escaped from custody after sneaking into employee car

ANOKA COUNTY, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 30-year-old man now faces additional charges after he escaped from custody Wednesday by sneaking into an Anoka County employee’s vehicle. Terence Martin, 30, was being transported back to jail after visiting a hospital when he escaped from custody. Martin managed to hide inside an Anoka County employee’s vehicle, who drove away without realizing an inmate was with her, according to the criminal complaint.
ANOKA COUNTY, MN
froggyweb.com

Bloomington boy faces drug overdose charges

ST. PAUL, Minn. – A 17-year-old boy is charged in the fatal drug overdose of a 15-year-old girl from West St. Paul. The Dakota County Attorney’s office says the teen from Bloomington is facing one count of third-degree murder for providing the fentanyl that resulted in her death. The girl was unconscious and not breathing on the morning of Apr. 20 and later died in the hospital.
BLOOMINGTON, MN
CBS News

Jamal Smith found guilty on all 3 charges, including murder, in fatal Hwy 169 shooting

MINNEAPOLIS -- The Boughton family's yearlong wait for justice is over, even if it required an additional 16 hours for jury deliberations. "This family has stayed in the light," a tearful Kristin Boughton, the widow of Jay Boughton, said after a jury delivered a verdict convicting Jamal Smith of Boughton's murder. "That has been our guiding force and factor. We've stayed out of anger and we've stayed in the light."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Driver arrested after leading police on a chase, sideswiping 2 cars

EAGAN, Minn. -- A Twin Cities man is in custody after leading police on a chase Friday afternoon through the south metro. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pursuit started around 2:20 p.m. when a trooper tried to stop a vehicle for passing on the shoulder on southbound Interstate 94, just north of the Lowry Hill tunnel in Minneapolis.
EAGAN, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Central Minnesota inmate found dead in his cell

(Litchfield, MN)--Authorities are investigating the death of a Dassel man in the Meeker County jail. The sheriff's office says 28-year-old Brady Schmidt was found unresponsive in his cell Thursday morning and later died in the hospital. The medical examiner will determine the cause and manner of death. Deputies say foul play is not suspected. Schmidt was jailed on a D-U-I charge.
LITCHFIELD, MN
nypressnews.com

Wealthy neighborhood in Minneapolis is crowdfunding its own security

Amid skyrocketing crime rates, residents of one Minneapolis neighborhood are crowdfunding to pay for a city program that will give them more police patrols. The Minneapolis Police Department has a “buyback” program that lets outside organizations have extra police patrols and presence in exchange for paying for police overtime hours.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Bring Me The News

Anoka father-of-four killed in crash on Highway 169 in Champlin

The father of an Anoka family-of-six was killed when a driver crossed the median and collided with his vehicle on Highway 169 in Champlin on Thursday. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, 37-year-old Adam M. Madsen was driving a Hyundai Accent southbound on Hwy. 169 around 12:30 p.m. when a woman behind the wheel of a Toyota RAV4 going northbound on Hwy. 169 veered left to avoid slowing traffic at 117th Ave.
CHAMPLIN, MN
Bring Me The News

Woman hit by train while crossing tracks in Delano

A woman was hospitalized after she was hit by a train while trying to cross tracks in Delano Friday. According to the Wright County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a report of an injured woman near 4th Street South and Franklin Avenue East at around 2 a.m. The woman,...
DELANO, MN
Bring Me The News

Missing 10-year-old girl from Minneapolis found safe

UPDATE: Minneapolis police announced at 4:42 p.m. Sunday that the 10-year-old girl has been found and is safe. A public appeal has been issued to find a 10-year-old girl missing in Minneapolis since Thursday. Majestii Newsom was last seen at 7 a.m. Thursday at her foster home on the 1500...
KARE 11

Man dies after motorcycle crashes with pickup truck in Andover

ANDOVER, Minn. — One man is dead after his motorcycle collided with a pickup truck in Anoka County Friday morning, authorities say. The crash happened near Tulip Street and 173rd Lane in the City of Andover just before 11 a.m. Friday. The Anoka County Sheriff's Office said the initial evidence leads them to believe that the motorcyclist crashed into the pickup truck.
ANDOVER, MN
98.1 - Minnesota New Country

Shot 15 Times In Minneapolis, Man Shares Survival Story

This is an amazing story of survival. How anyone could survive being riddled with bullets, 15 to be exact, and live to tell about it, I don't know. A little over a year ago, Gabe Tauscher of Wisconsin was shot 15 times by the ex-boyfriend of the woman he was in a relationship with, at the time. It was the 29th of May of 2021 when Tauscher came very close to being just another victim of an ex. Ironically the only one that died that day was the ex-boyfriend, who turned the gun on himself after a police chase,
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

"Why us?": Twin Cities fitness studios robbed 3 times in the span of a week

MINNEAPOLIS – Minneapolis police are searching for an individual they believe robbed two Twin Cities fitness studios three times in less than one week.Pure Barre Locations in St. Paul and Minneapolis saw the break-ins happen between Friday, July 15, and early morning the following Thursday."We thought it was a one-time thing," said studio lead Rachel Raeon, regarding the first break-in at the St. Paul location. "I think we just didn't imagine him coming back, truly, he'd taken all the things of value."The break-ins at the Minneapolis North Loop location where Raeon teaches were each caught on camera. The culprit is...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
fox9.com

37-year-old man killed in crash on Highway 169 in Champlin

CHAMPLIN, Minn. (FOX 9) - A 37-year-old man was killed after his vehicle rolled into a ditch during a crash on Highway 169 in Hennepin County. The Minnesota State Patrol said the crash occurred just before 12:30 p.m. Thursday when a 58-year-old female in a Toyota RAV 4 lost control of her vehicle after she clipped another car.
CHAMPLIN, MN
