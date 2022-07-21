White Oak Armory

This midsize city in southeast Tennessee is known for its friendliness. Sponsored by: Cleveland/Bradley Chamber of Commerce. Home sweet home doesn’t get much sweeter than in Cleveland/Bradley County. This area in southeast. is known as a friendly, mid-sized city with spirit that offers great career opportunities and a variety...
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – Chattanooga isn’t all about crime, or negative publicity. The past years in the city allowed for Mayor Tim Kelly to acknowledge that there were two Chattanoogas: the haves and the have-nots. He and City Council have done things to help achieve equity within the city’s...
We were joined by Executive Director Rodney Murray and the newly named CEO of the Chattanooga YMCA, Baron Herdelin-Doherty. They talked about all the opportunities available through the YMCA, including the afternoon program available to students in our area. Learn more online at https://www.ymcachattanooga.org/
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Melissa Lail and Sarah Morris talk about the Five Star Food Fight at the Chattanooga Market. This coming Sunday, Chattanooga Market will feature one of the most anticipated “foodie” events of the season. Patrons will be able to watch the Market’s own vendors as...
KNOXVILLE, Tennessee (WDEF) – Two local communities are winners in this year’s Dog Park Dash. Randy and Jenny Boyd formed the Boyd Foundation to help fund dog parks across Tennessee. This year they are handing out $375,000 to 15 communities to complete their goal of 100 dog parks...
RED BANK, Tenn. — Traffic changes are coming soon to one of Red Bank's most well-known intersections. The city announced on Friday that they've begun what's known as a Signalization Project for Dayton Boulevard at Morrison Springs Road. It'll take about 3 to 4 weeks, the city says in...
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) — Three homes were hit by lightning in the Tennessee Valley, this morning. According to the Hamilton County Office of Emergency Management, the strikes occurred within the span of thirty minutes. “It’s very rare that we get these many in one specific day. And within one hour,...
Camping in North Georgia is a unique experience. The Peach State offers visitors a unique display of culture, natural features, history, unbeatable food, and activities. Natural springs, swamps, forests, mountains, waterfalls, and canyons all bless the landscape of Georgia. Those looking for a historical endeavor will be pleased as well as sites of historical significance are scattered throughout the beautiful northern areas of the state.
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — Multiple units responded to a boat fire in the Chickamauga Lock Saturday morning, according to the Chattanooga Fire Department. CFD says two people in the boat got out and started swimming, until they were picked up by a construction boat that was nearby. They were transported...
The national surge in COVID-19 infections includes nine counties here in the Chattanooga area considered at high risk for infection by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. Elizabeth Fite - health care reporter for The Chattanooga Times Free Press - is monitoring the rise of cases and hospitalizations.
Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee on Tuesday announced that electronics repair company iFixit will establish an East Coast hub in Chattanooga. According to a news release, iFixit is expected to invest $24.2 million and create more than 200 jobs in Hamilton County over the next five years. The company is headquartered...
MARBLE, North Carolina (WDEF) – The eastern edge of Cherokee County in North Carolina was hammered by a storm last night. The Sheriff says the area got torrential rains for several hours around Marble, which is northeast of Murphy. They had at least three homes moved by the flooding.
According to booking reports from the Hamilton County Jail, the following people were arrested by the East Ridge Police Department from July 18-24. An arrest does not mean that a person has been convicted of a crime. All persons arrested are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention is recommending people in East Tennessee to take precautions against COVID-19 again -- including wearing masks -- as counties see another upswing in cases and hospitalizations. As of July 22, the CDC said Anderson, Campbell, Grainger, Hamblen, Hancock, Hawkins,...
Regional historian Greg Cockburn, of Dalton, recalls meeting a student from the archaeology department of the University of Georgia when Carters Dam was under construction in the 1960s — and some of the group’s discoveries there. “It was over 50 years ago, and I don’t remember her name...
ATHENS, Tenn. — A child living with autism in Athens is now living without a father. The City of Athens says the boy's diabetic father was found dead in his home. He had been dead for two days before he was discovered. This was the last call Athens firefighters...
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Madisonville Police Department recently confiscated more than 50 bottles of a Tianeptine from local convenience store shelves after over-the-counter sales of the substance were banned in Tennessee. Tianeptine, which is marketed as an antidepressant, became illegal to sell over the counter in Tennessee as...
CHATTANOOGA (WDEF) – The Hamilton County Health Department says our area has once again hit the “high” transmission level for COVID cases. We have averaged 135 news cases a day voer the last week. The CDC recommends that communities in the high category wear masks indoors and...
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (AP) — Four inmates who escaped from the Silverdale Detention Center in Tennessee have been captured, the Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office said. Officers discovered that the inmates were missing during a headcount early Saturday in a minimum security housing unit, media outlets reported. The facility was...
