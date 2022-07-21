ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Glendale, AZ

James Conner doesn't make cut for top RBs entering 2022

By Jess Root
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2RcP1W_0gni4yOV00

The Arizona Cardinals were very pleased with what they got out of running back James Conner last season in a shared role with Chase Edmonds. It is why they re-signed him to a three-year, $21 million contract this offseason.

His per-year contract average is tied for the 10th-highest among running backs. He is paid like a top-10 back in the league.

However, in Doug Farrar’s rankings of the top 11 running backs in the league entering 2022 for Touchdown Wire, Conner does not make the cut.

Conner ranked 27th in the league in rushing yards with 752, but he did have a total of 1,127 total yards from scrimmage because of his 37 catches for 375 yards. He was tired for second in the NFL with 15 rushing touchdowns.

Of course, he did that in a shared role with Edmonds, playing 58% of the team’s offensive snaps. He was selected to the Pro Bowl.

Entering 2022, he will see his role increase. His usage will probably match what Kenyan Drake had in 2020, who had 239 rushes and 25 receptions.

Conner had 206 total touchdowns last season. Playing a full season, he probably will see 250-plus touches in 2022.

Should he be in the top 11 running backs in the league?

Perhaps. Rashaad Penny of the Seattle Seahawks had a five-game stretch to end last season that was special. He led the NFL with 6.3 yards per attempt, but he has never done much over a full season. He easily could replace Damien Harris, who comes in at No. 11.

With an increased role in 2022, Conner could potentially end up with 1,300-1,500 total yards from scrimmage. Perhaps we can find him on next year’s list.

Listen to the latest from Cards Wire’s Jess Root on his podcast, Rise Up, See Red. Subscribe on Apple podcasts or Spotify.

Latest show:

and

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glendale, AZ
Local
Arizona Football
Glendale, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Sports
Glendale, AZ
Football
The Spun

Raiders Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Free Agent

Now is the time of the summer when we see NFL teams add some last-minute depth before training camp. The Las Vegas Raiders did just that today, signing veteran safety Matthias Farley. Farley spent last season with the Tennessee Titans, making 16 tackles and recovering one fumble in 17 games.
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rashaad Penny
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Who are the top 25 highest-rated players in Madden NFL 23?

Ultimately, it’s bragging rights more than anything else. Still, there’s something about being named as one of the Madden NFL 23’s 99 club members. If you’re unfamiliar with how Madden NFL 23 works, a 99 overall rating is the highest any player in the game can get. Naturally, it’s a big deal when players are rewarded with that distinction. Four players earned that honor in Madden NFL 23 as you’ll see below. What about the top 25 players? Who are they, what college did they play for and what’s their rating in Madden NFL 23? As you’ll see, the top 25 highest-rated players...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rbs#American Football#The Arizona Cardinals#The Seattle Seahawks
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Seattle Seahawks
NFL Teams
Arizona Cardinals
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

131K+
Followers
176K+
Post
50M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy