Katie Holmes’ Chic Summer Shoes Are Nearly $1,000 But We Found 4 Lookalikes Starting at $98

When it comes to shoes, no one can quite match Katie Holmes. The actress has been spotted wearing some pretty fabulous footwear out and about in New York City throughout the summer, and her recent fashion statement featured a pair of sneakers were absolutely head-over-heels for. (See what we did there?) Holmes wore a pair of Chloé designer sneakers, and we found the ideal dupes and similar styles that start at just $98 at Nordstrom.

Before we dive into those dupes, let’s fill you in on the details regarding Holmes’ sneakers. The Dawson’s Creek alum and super stylish celeb was recently seen in the Big Apple wearing the Nama Sneaker by Chloé. This eco-friendly shoe is made with sustainability in mind and features a lightweight feel and mesh fabric.

These sneakers retail for a whopping $795. Luckily, there are other, similar options available that are affordable, stylish, and so comfortable. Take a look at some of our picks below.

Mia Platform Sneaker by Jack Rogers

One of the elements we love so much about Holmes’ Chloé sneaker is the platform. If you’re looking for a shoe with a bit of lift, the Mia Platform Sneakers by Jack Rogers are absolutely ideal. And with this color scheme, they’ll surely go with anything you wear.

Futurenatural Knit Running Shoe by Adidas

We also love that Holmes’ sneakers feature quite an athletic edge to them. Whether you’re running errands, or running after your energetic kid, the Futurenatural Knit Running Shoe by Adidas will surely give you the same comfort all day that Holmes’ designer sneakers offer her.

Nano X Training Shoe by Reebok

If you’re up on your feet all day, you’re going to need a shoe that fully supports you. That’s where the Nano X Training Shoe by Reebok comes in. Much like Holmes’ designer duds, this shoe features breathable fabric along with the support necessary to get you through the day. Better yet, this sneaker is beloved by Nordstrom shoppers, with 4-and-half stars out of 5 based on over 2,000 reviews.

Casey Platform Sneaker by Vagabond Shoemakers

One last plug for the platform sneaker! The Casey Platform Sneaker by Vagabond Shoemakers combines comfort and style for the ideal casual shoe. This sneaker has the appeal of an athletic shoe, with the ease and comfort of a casual sneaker.