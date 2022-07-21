ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Katie Holmes’ Chic Summer Shoes Are Nearly $1,000 But We Found 4 Lookalikes Starting at $98

By Julia Teti
 3 days ago
Katie Holmes RCF / MEGA.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

When it comes to shoes, no one can quite match Katie Holmes. The actress has been spotted wearing some pretty fabulous footwear out and about in New York City throughout the summer, and her recent fashion statement featured a pair of sneakers were absolutely head-over-heels for. (See what we did there?) Holmes wore a pair of Chloé designer sneakers, and we found the ideal dupes and similar styles that start at just $98 at Nordstrom.

Before we dive into those dupes, let’s fill you in on the details regarding Holmes’ sneakers. The Dawson’s Creek alum and super stylish celeb was recently seen in the Big Apple wearing the Nama Sneaker by Chloé. This eco-friendly shoe is made with sustainability in mind and features a lightweight feel and mesh fabric.

Katie Holmes wears the Nama Sneaker by Chloé RCF / MEGA.

These sneakers retail for a whopping $795. Luckily, there are other, similar options available that are affordable, stylish, and so comfortable. Take a look at some of our picks below.

Mia Platform Sneaker by Jack Rogers

Image: Jack Rogers via Nordstrom Jack Rogers via Nordstrom.

One of the elements we love so much about Holmes’ Chloé sneaker is the platform. If you’re looking for a shoe with a bit of lift, the Mia Platform Sneakers by Jack Rogers are absolutely ideal. And with this color scheme, they’ll surely go with anything you wear.

Futurenatural Knit Running Shoe by Adidas

Image: Adidas via Nordstrom Adidas via Nordstrom.

We also love that Holmes’ sneakers feature quite an athletic edge to them. Whether you’re running errands, or running after your energetic kid, the Futurenatural Knit Running Shoe by Adidas will surely give you the same comfort all day that Holmes’ designer sneakers offer her.

Nano X Training Shoe by Reebok

Image: Reebok via Nordstrom Reebok via Nordstrom.

If you’re up on your feet all day, you’re going to need a shoe that fully supports you. That’s where the Nano X Training Shoe by Reebok comes in. Much like Holmes’ designer duds, this shoe features breathable fabric along with the support necessary to get you through the day. Better yet, this sneaker is beloved by Nordstrom shoppers, with 4-and-half stars out of 5 based on over 2,000 reviews.

Casey Platform Sneaker by Vagabond Shoemakers

Image: Vagabond Shoemakers via Nordstrom Vagabond Shoemakers via Nordstrom.

One last plug for the platform sneaker! The Casey Platform Sneaker by Vagabond Shoemakers combines comfort and style for the ideal casual shoe. This sneaker has the appeal of an athletic shoe, with the ease and comfort of a casual sneaker.

Comments / 21

Jim 32
3d ago

they look like orthopedic shoes . the older ladies use to wear or a nurse. thousand bucks is crazy but even 90 is too much.

Reply(2)
21
Mariella Martinez
2d ago

Must be nice to have rich celebrity problems deciding what pair of $800 sneakers to wear. What has she done since divorcing Tom? All you see her doing is roaming the streets of NYC and the paparazzi 📸📸📸 her every move.

Reply
9
Julia Horton
1d ago

I personally think it's disgusting to wear anything that cost a 1000 dollars.People are struggling in this economy and children are starving world wide.It doesn't impress me at all.

Reply
6
 

Katie Holmes
