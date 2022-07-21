ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
President Biden Has Covid

By Abigail Weinberg, Bio
Mother Jones
Mother Jones
 4 days ago
President Biden, 79, tested positive for Covid Thursday...

Mother Jones

Josh Hawley, Caught Running Away From the Jan. 6 Mob, Says He Won’t Run From Liberal Critics

Sen. Josh Hawley, the Missouri Republican who infamously pumped his fist at the pre-riot Capitol crowd on the morning of January 6, said in an appearance at a conservative conference Friday night that he didn't regret his actions—and that he wouldn't "run" from a fight with his political foes. It was an unusual choice of words for a man who, in a primetime hearing just a day earlier, was revealed to have run away from the very mob that he had helped incite.
MISSOURI STATE
Mother Jones

The Story of January 6 in Two Josh Hawley Images

About one hour into Thursday's primetime hearing on the January 6 insurrection, Rep. Elaine Luria (D-Va.) drew viewers' attention to one of the most infamous images from January 6—a photo of Missouri Republican Sen. Josh Hawley, pumping his fist at a crowd of soon-to-be rioters before he entered the Capitol that morning.
MISSOURI STATE
Mother Jones

Liz Cheney: “We Will Contemplate a Subpoena” of Ginni Thomas If She Won’t Willingly Testify

Ginni Thomas is a right-wing activist and superfan of former president Donald Trump—and the wife of Clarence Thomas, the intellectual lodestar of the current US Supreme Court. After Trump failed to win reelection in Nov. 2020, she sent a flurry of text messages to Trump's chief of staff, Mark Meadows, promoting false conspiracy theories and urging the administration to overturn the results, the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol revealed in March. What else does Ginni Thomas know about Trump's failed putsch? Did her husband take part in her behind-the-scene effort to encourage Trump to "stop the steal"?
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mother Jones

Where On Earth Is the GOP on Climate Policy?

This story was originally published by the Guardian and is reproduced here as part of the Climate Desk collaboration. When Joe Manchin announced an abrupt end to Senate negotiations over major climate legislation last week, activists and even fellow Democrats expressed outrage against the West Virginia lawmaker. Manchin was attacked as a "modern-day villain" who had delivered "nothing short of a death sentence" to a rapidly heating planet.
ENVIRONMENT
Mother Jones

Elizabeth Warren Slams “Foreign Influence” at Liberal-Leaning Think Tank

Sen. Elizabeth Warren is taking aim at the Brooking Institution, a bastion of Washington's Democratic establishment. In a letter Friday, the Massachusetts firebrand drew a direct line between extensive donations to Brookings from the country of Qatar and a federal investigation into whether the think tank's ousted former president, retired General John Allen, engaged in illegal, secret lobbying on behalf of the Gulf state.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mother Jones

From Texas to Arizona, the GOP Border “Invasion” Argument Keeps Getting Crazier

During a press conference on July 5, several county officials from Texas gathered to pray, read the Pledge of Allegiance, and issue a declaration stating they were under a migrant "invasion." Among the local leaders and county judges present was the mayor of Uvalde, Don McLaughlin, who referred to the tragic mass shooting at Robb Elementary School that killed 19 children and two teachers when denouncing an "influx of pedophiles, convicted murderers, drug dealers, and gang members" and warning about "bailouts" ahead of kids returning to school.
TEXAS STATE
Mother Jones

Republicans Respond to 10-Year-Old’s Abortion Case By Targeting Immigrants

A 10-year-old-girl was raped and became pregnant as a result of that violence. That child, six weeks and three days into an unwanted pregnancy, then had to travel from Ohio to neighboring Indiana to receive abortion care after a six-week ban went into effect in her state following the Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization. Two weeks after the story made headlines, a Columbus man, who is reportedly undocumented, was arrested and charged with the girl's rape. Meanwhile, the Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita threatened the doctor who provided the abortion with criminal charges, even though it has since come to light that she complied with required reporting to the state.
OHIO STATE
Mother Jones

Here are the Dumbest Moments of Turning Point USA’s Confab in Florida

Turning Point USA has emerged as the conservative movement's MAGA Youth wing—an institution fixated on spreading the right wing gospel among high school and college students, with particular focus on a certain former president/reality TV host. At the group's annual Student Action Summit in Tampa Bay this weekend, MAGAland's most prominent pols, PR hacks, and media operatives turned up to fire up an assembly of thousands. It was a bit on the nose when neo-fascists gathered outside the arena, brandishing swastika-emblazoned flags. (Event officials quickly denounced the spectacle as having "nothing to do with TPUSA, our event, or our students.") Inside, as you might expect of such a confab, things got pretty juvenile. Here are some highlights.
FLORIDA STATE
Mother Jones

Congress Gets a Lesson in How to Self-Manage an Abortion

Today, likely for the first time in history, an abortion rights activist explained, step-by-step, how to self-manage an abortion before Congress in an official capacity as a witness. Renee Bracey...
CONGRESS & COURTS
Mother Jones

6 Revealing Moments From Our Profile of GOP Senate Candidate Blake Masters

On Monday, Mother Jones published a profile of US Senate candidate Blake Masters, the 35-year-old protégé of PayPal co-founder Peter Thiel. Masters, who rose from being Thiel's student at Stanford to his chief of staff, is now the frontrunner in the Arizona Republican primary thanks to Donald Trump's endorsement. If Masters wins the August 2 primary, he will face Mark Kelly, one of the Senate's most vulnerable Democrats.
ARIZONA STATE
Mother Jones

Excessive Wealth Is a “Disorder” That Some 1 Percenters Want to Cure

Joe. Friggin. Manchin. The odds weren't good for Congress to make the mega-wealthy pay more taxes, but the Democratic senator from West Virginia killed off any chance of it on Thursday, declaring that he wouldn't support any tax increases to fund Democratic priorities, including programs to control climate-warming emissions.
INCOME TAX
Mother Jones

Tucker Carlson Says He Knows Why Sri Lanka Fell. Don’t Believe Him.

In mid-July, Sri Lanka's government fell, with former president Gotabaya Rajapaksa bolting the country on a pre-dawn flight while protesters frolicked in the pool of his lavish mansion. The island nation of 22 million people, once one of the most prosperous in South Asia, had plunged into a severe economic crisis, characterized by empty grocery shelves, days' long lines for gasoline, planned electricity outages lasting up to seven hours, and mass protests against the government. What happened? According to one prominent theory, it was all the result of a fateful decree Rajapaksa made in April 2021 to ban synthetic fertilizers and force the nation's farmers—prodigious producers of rice and tea, among other crops—to embrace organic agriculture.
POLITICS
