Mama Bear and Cubs Enjoy a Dip in Woman's Pool and People Are Praising Her

By Liz O'Connell
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThis heat wave has been getting the best of us all across the country. It's tough trying to stay cool. You want to enjoy the summer days but it's too sticky to be outside unless you have a pool. And oh do we wish we had a pool right now! Even...

One Green Planet

Mink Escapes Fur Farm and Now Enjoys Diving in His Swimming Pool

This mink named Nico escaped from a fur farm in Utah and got a second chance at life! His small cage at the farm was old and broken down, allowing Nico to squeeze through an opening and break free. A kind samaritan found him nearby, wandering around on his own. Nico went right up to them to say hello. Surprisingly, he was very comfortable with human contact and was happy to go home with them. In his new foster home, he was his private swimming pool filled with toys. Every morning, Nico runs straight to his pool and takes a refreshing dip.
Couple Adopts What They Thought Was A Mini-Pig, Keeps Her As A Pet As She Grows To Over 500 Lbs

Anytime I hear that someone has a pet mini pig, I have a hard time not thinking that eventually that mini pig will be turned into food for the family. That was not the case with this mini pig though! Derek Walter and Steve Jenkins are roommates who live in Toronto. Their friend had a mini pig that was up for adoption. Thinking that the mini pig would only be about 70 lbs full-grown, they decided to adopt Esther the pig. But to their surprise, Esther did not stop growing. She’s now topping the scales at a whopping 530 lbs! That’s quite the surprise. I recently started following Esther the Pig on Facebook, and she is pretty adorable. Even though she is insanely large and probably a pretty inconvenient pet, Derek & Steve have taken full advantage of her inspiration. They have given up bacon and have even started a shelter for abused & abandoned commercial farm animals. Their shelter is called The Esther Effect Farm Animal Sanctuary. Who knew that a pig could have so much influence on two roommates.
Model who was slapped with $2,664 fine for bringing a half-eaten Subway into Australia ‘deserved’ to have the 'book thrown at her' as devastating disease edges closer to home

A politician has taken aim at a young model after she brought home a half-eaten Subway sandwich amid growing fears foot and mouth disease could enter Australia. Perth model Jessica Lee bought a foot-long Subway sandwich while in transit at Singapore Airport last week while travelling home from Greece. However,...
16-year-old boy wears red dress to prom cheered on by classmates and teachers at school

A 16-year-old boy is being showered with love and support after he wore a red dress to his school prom. Korben spoke out his wish of wearing a dress to his prom when he was 12 years old and he lived that dream when he turned 16. The boy wore a sequined tuxedo and ballgown skirt and was cheered on by pupils and staff at Archbishop Sancroft High School in Harleston, Norfolk, reported the BBC. His mother, Nina Green, shared a photo of the 16-year-old wearing the dress. "At age 12, my son announced he wanted to go to his school prom in a gown. Four years later we made it happen. I’m so incredibly proud of him for being true to himself and the reception he got from his whole school was incredible," she wrote while sharing the pictures. "He wants to go as himself, while expressing his feminine side — with a tuxedo on the top and a dress at the bottom, very much influenced by (actor) Billy Porter. He wanted to be Korben... but in a dress."
Dog's Reaction to Being Told He Can't Play With a Baby Deer Is Just Priceless

As much as it pains you, sometimes you have to tell your pet no for their own good. Even if they're giving you the puppy-dog eyes. Even when it hurts! That's the lesson that one person on TikTok illustrated with a now-viral video of their dog trying to restrain himself when a baby deer shows up in their yard. The little guy just wanted to make a friend!
Bald Eagles Try To Fight Off Mother Brown Bear Who Ravages Nest For Eaglets

Here we have some incredibly rare and raw footage, of two of the most ruthless creatures in all of the wilderness. We’re talking about a bald eagle, and a mother brown bear. When it comes to protecting her cubs, mama bear is going to do whatever she can at all costs to keep them safe and healthy, until she lets them go off on their own after about 3 years.
