“Disgusting” women who “look like a thumb” have the “least likelihood of getting pregnant” and have no reason to support abortion rights, Republican congressman Matt Gaetz said in his openly misogynistic remarks to a right-wing student conference in Florida.“Have you watched these pro-abortion, pro-murder rallies? The people are just disgusting,” the Florida representative said in a speech to the Turning Point USA Student Action Summit in Tampa on 23 July.“Like, why is it that the women with the least likelihood of getting pregnant are the ones most worried about having abortions?” he said. “No one wants to impregnate you...

FLORIDA STATE ・ 33 MINUTES AGO