Southern Little League heads to regional after capturing state title

STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT KALAMAZOO COUNTY NOTICE TO CREDITORS Decedent's Estate CASE NO. and JUDGE: 20220736DE Honorable Curtis J. Bell Court address: 1536 Gull Rd. Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Court telephone no.: (269) 383-8666 Estate of Patsy Louise Dwyer A.K.A. Patricia Louise Dwyer and Patricia Louise Clemmens. Date of birth: May 17, 1942. TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Patsy Louise Dwyer, died March 06, 2022. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Terrance Allen Mitchell, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 1536 Gull Rd., Kalamazoo, MI 49048 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice. Date: July 24, 2022. Daniel J. Veen P47685 1676 West D Ave. Kalamazoo, MI 49009 (269) 381-4476 Terrance Allen Mitchell 7 Taft St. Medford, MA 02155 (617) 407-6844.
