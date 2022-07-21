ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

Southern Little League heads to regional after capturing state title

By Steve Kaminski
MLive.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSouthern Little League’s string of four consecutive state baseball championships came to an end a year ago. The team, featuring Grand Rapids area baseball players in the 15-16 age bracket, got busy starting another one this past weekend. Southern won the Senior League state crown in a tournament played in...

Grand Rapids, MI
Sports
State
South Carolina State
WZZM 13

Harbaugh, Wolverines visit Gerald R. Ford Museum

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The Michigan football team continued its tour of Michigan on Friday with a pit stop at the Gerald R. Ford Presidential Museum. Wolverines head coach Jim Harbaugh will lead Michigan football for his eighth season in the fall, but this is the first time he has taken his team to the Ford Museum.
GRAND RAPIDS, MI
Midland Daily News

ABC Michigan endorses Schuette

I’m Jimmy Greene, President and CEO of ABC Michigan. As someone who spends a lot of time with lawmakers in Lansing I know a thing or two about who gets the job done. In Lansing we quickly know the people that simply say things; and people who do things. Bill G Schuette is someone that will do things and get things done.
MICHIGAN STATE
103.3 WKFR

These 7 West Michigan Spots Are Serving Up Some Savory Steaks

When you find yourself in the mood for a steak, you want that steak to be delicious. After all, they're not cheap and, unfortunately, are easily overcooked too. So, you want to know that the place you choose not only has savory steaks but also knows how to serve them up at the perfect temperature. Obviously, that's medium rare, right?
KALAMAZOO, MI
MLive.com

STATE OF MICHIGAN PROBATE COURT KALAMAZOO COUNTY NOTICE TO CREDITORS Decedent's Estate CASE NO. and JUDGE: 20220736DE Honorable Curtis J. Bell Court address: 1536 Gull Rd. Kalamazoo, MI 49048 Court telephone no.: (269) 383-8666 Estate of Patsy Louise Dwyer A.K.A. Patricia Louise Dwyer and Patricia Louise Clemmens. Date of birth: May 17, 1942. TO ALL CREDITORS: NOTICE TO CREDITORS: The decedent, Patsy Louise Dwyer, died March 06, 2022. Creditors of the decedent are notified that all claims against the estate will be forever barred unless presented to Terrance Allen Mitchell, personal representative, or to both the probate court at 1536 Gull Rd., Kalamazoo, MI 49048 and the personal representative within 4 months after the date of publication of this notice. Date: July 24, 2022. Daniel J. Veen P47685 1676 West D Ave. Kalamazoo, MI 49009 (269) 381-4476 Terrance Allen Mitchell 7 Taft St. Medford, MA 02155 (617) 407-6844.
KALAMAZOO, MI
lansingcitypulse.com

Five dank news nuggets from across Michigan

Nowadays, there’s simply too much cannabis news in Michigan for me to keep track of it all in one column every week. So, to help keep local stoners informed, here’s another installment of “Seeds and Stems” — an assortment of cannabis products and news from the last month that I’ve personally plucked from the grinder and rolled up just for your consumption. Enjoy.
LANSING, MI
95.3 WBCKFM

Gas Will Be Offered For $2.38 In A Calhoun County Community

East Leroy, Michigan, is a quiet community with a population of slightly over 2,600 people, but that may all change Friday, July 22. Motorists will be able to get discounted gas at a gas station in East Leroy, for $2.38 per gallon. Because of the anticipated response to such a deal, the location could not be revealed until 24 hours before the price drop. To honor the location announcement restriction, this article couldn’t be published until 1 PM, Thursday, and that deadline has been met.
EAST LEROY, MI
WNDU

Indiana Michigan Power reporting over 7,000 people without power

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) -Indiana Michigan Power is currently reporting over 7,000 customers are without power after storms rolled through Michiana Saturday morning. Areas like Benton Harbor and Saint Joseph, Michigan currently have over 600 people without power, and South Bend has almost 1,000 people without power. Places like Jamestown, and Oseola are also seeing hundreds of people without power. There is not currently a timetable for when power will be back for those without power.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WLNS

Late night storm causes power outages

Storms that blew through Michigan on Saturday night left hundreds of people across mid-Michigan in the dark. The Lansing Board of Water and Light reported 8 outages affecting 1,371 customers around midnight – including almost 900 customers in an area that included the northeast side of the city. The...
LANSING, MI
MLive.com

Construction of Pigeon Hill's Socibowl in Muskegon

Construction of Pigeon Hill's Socibowl in Muskegon. Construction of Pigeon Hill Brewing Company's Socibowl, at 411 W. Western Avenue, in downtown Muskegon on Thursday, July 21, 2022. Socibowl will be a space with social activities, including duckpin bowling. (Cory Morse | MLive.com)Get Photo. 2 / 5. Construction of Pigeon Hill's...
MUSKEGON, MI
UPI News

Ship that sank during 'incredible storm' in 1842 discovered in Lake Michigan

A shipwreck lost nearly two centuries ago off the eastern shores of Lake Michigan has been rediscovered by a pair of adventurous scuba divers. The ill-fated ship, the Milwaukie, went down in the freezing cold waters of the lake near the small city of Saugatuck, Mich., during a blustery winter night on Nov. 16, 1842, that kicked off the wickedly snowy and chilly winter of 1842, according to The Chicago Tribune.
SAUGATUCK, MI

