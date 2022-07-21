ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tioga County, NY

Tioga County Property Development Corporation seeking Requests for Proposal

By psadvert
owegopennysaver.com
 3 days ago

The Tioga County Property Development Corporation (Land Bank) is seeking Requests for Proposal for the redevelopment of uniquely distressed properties in neighborhoods throughout Tioga...

www.owegopennysaver.com

owegopennysaver.com

Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers seeking applications for Floyd Hooker Youth Fund

The Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers (CFTT) is seeking applications for grants that will benefit the youth of Tioga County, N.Y. These grants will be awarded from the Floyd Hooker Youth Fund at the Community Foundation for the Twin Tiers. The 2022 amount available to grant is $21,650. This is open to governmental or non-profit organizations that benefit the youth of Tioga County, N.Y.
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
FL Radio Group

Cayuga County Won’t Adopt Gas Tax Cap

Cayuga County will not be adopting a gas tax cap. At its Thursday meeting, the County’s Ways & Means Committee decided not to adopt a cap on gasoline taxes. Citing a decrease in sales tax generated from fuel taxes, it was determined that capping taxes would hurt the County itself as well as towns and villages, possibly causing those towns and villages to raise other taxes to compensate.
CAYUGA COUNTY, NY
14850.com

Over 10,000 without power in Tompkins County, says NYSEG

New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) says over 10,000 customers in Tompkins County are still without power as of about 9pm Sunday, mostly in the City of Ithaca’s west end, southwest, northside, and Fall Creek areas, and the Towns of Ithaca, Enfield, and Ulysses. They’re estimating restoring power about 10:30pm to some areas.
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Town of Binghamton Awarded Over $483,000 in COVID Relief Funds

The Town of Binghamton was awarded over $483,000 in COVID relief funds. Governor Hochul made the announcement Friday. $387 million was split among 1,452 local governments. The backing of this money is possible due to the Coronavirus Local Fiscal Recovery Fund, part of the American Rescue Plan Act. In total,...
BINGHAMTON, NY
owegopennysaver.com

National Night Out taking place August 2 at Marvin Park

On Aug. 2, the Owego Police Department will partner with various organizations to host National Night Out, a community event bringing law enforcement, Fire, EMS, businesses, and citizens of the community together. The free event will run from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Marvin Park (Fairgrounds) in Owego. Included...
OWEGO, NY
owegopennysaver.com

What’s Happening for the Week of July 24, 2022

What’s Happening – send dated church, school, social or non-profit event information (50 words or less) to The Owego Pennysaver, Attention: Wendy Post, 181-183 Front St., Owego, N.Y. 13827, or e-mail wpost@owegopennysaver.com. Please send notices at least three weeks in advance of the event. Space available, your event will appear.
The Ithaca Voice

County approves increased security measures after incidents around Human Services building

ITHACA, N.Y.—The Tompkins County Legislature officially approved new security measures at the county’s Human Services Building on West State Street/West Seneca Street, as employees’ fears about the immediate surroundings in the neighborhood have resulted in expanded security at the building’s entrance. Legislators hesitantly embraced the move,...
TOMPKINS COUNTY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Photos: Inspire SVE, Inc. gets paved lot

Inspire SVE, Inc. would like to acknowledge and thank the Mildred Faulkner Truman Foundation and the Tioga County Senior Citizens Foundation for the grants that helped make it possible to pave the parking lot at their Community and Fitness Center. This project is part of their ongoing efforts to make...
TIOGA COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Multiple power outages reported across the Southern Tier

(WETM) — As severe weather passes through our region, multiple areas in the Southern Tier are without power Sunday afternoon. According to NYSEG, the towns of Painted Post, the City of Corning, Riverside, Hornby, and Erwin in Steuben County have been impacted with over 1,000 people without power in those areas. In Chemung County, there […]
STEUBEN COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Remembering Long-time Elmira City Councilmember John Corsi

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — John J. Corsi, a long-time Councilmember for the City of Elmira, and former Deputy Mayor, died peacefully on Friday at the Chemung County Nursing Facility, with family by his bedside, he was 91. Corsi served Elmira’s 3rd District as Councilman from 1996 to 2011 and served as Deputy Mayor from 2008 […]
ELMIRA, NY
weather.gov

Severe Thunderstorm Watch issued for Allegany, Broome, Cattaraugus, Cayuga, Chautauqua, Chemung by NWS

Effective: 2022-07-24 14:30:00 EDT Expires: 2022-07-24 22:00:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Likely Target Area: Allegany; Broome; Cattaraugus; Cayuga; Chautauqua; Chemung; Chenango; Cortland; Delaware; Franklin; Fulton; Hamilton; Herkimer; Jefferson; Lewis; Livingston; Madison; Monroe; Montgomery; Oneida; Onondaga; Ontario; Oswego; Otsego; Schoharie; Schuyler; Seneca; St. Lawrence; Steuben; Tioga; Tompkins; Wayne; Yates SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 498 IS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1000 PM EDT FOR THE FOLLOWING LOCATIONS NY . NEW YORK COUNTIES INCLUDED ARE ALLEGANY BROOME CATTARAUGUS CAYUGA CHAUTAUQUA CHEMUNG CHENANGO CORTLAND DELAWARE FRANKLIN FULTON HAMILTON HERKIMER JEFFERSON LEWIS LIVINGSTON MADISON MONROE MONTGOMERY ONEIDA ONONDAGA ONTARIO OSWEGO OTSEGO SCHOHARIE SCHUYLER SENECA ST. LAWRENCE STEUBEN TIOGA TOMPKINS WAYNE YATES
ALLEGANY COUNTY, NY
News Break
Politics
owegopennysaver.com

TCRM to host Food Giveaway on August 6

Low- to moderate-income individuals and families are invited to participate in a free food giveaway on Saturday, Aug. 6, from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Tioga County Rural Ministry, located at 143 North Ave. in Owego. There will be a lot of fresh food available directly from farmers in...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

Carousel Day Returns at Recreation Park

Johnson City's Carousel Day has returned to Recreation Park after two years. For the first time since the beginning of the pandemic, the Johnson City Rotary Club hosted Carousel Day, an event with various vendors and community groups. The day's lineup included performances from a magician, juggler and cartoonist, as...
JOHNSON CITY, NY
owegopennysaver.com

Mary Costic named a Paul Harris Fellow

The Rotary Clubs of Sayre and Athens, Pa. and Waverly, N.Y. recently met at the Grille at the Station for a joint installation of new officers for the 2022-2023 year. Guests included Craig Devenport, District Governor Elect from District 7410 in Pennsylvania and Rocky Martinez, District Governor Elect from District 7170 in New York.
WAVERLY, NY
WETM 18 News

Man indicted for stealing railroad equipment

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) — The Chemung County Court has released the indictment of a man alleged to have stolen railroad equipment back in May. According to the indictment, Stephen Campbell was indicted on the charge of grand larceny in the fourth degree. It’s alleged that on or about May...
CHEMUNG COUNTY, NY
WETM 18 News

Ramp closure on I-99 in Painted Post starts next week

PAINTED POST, N.Y. (WETM) – Drivers going through Painted Post should be ready to slow down for roadwork on the highway next week. The New York State Department of Transportation announced that the ramp for Exit 13B, connecting I-99 to Denison Parkway West (SR352) will be closed starting July 25. Crews will be repairing a culvert, and the project is expected to end by the end of next week.
PAINTED POST, NY
whcuradio.com

Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex Phase II breaks ground in Cortlandville

CORTLANDVILLE, N.Y. (WHCU) – Breaking ground on a multimillion-dollar project in Cortlandville. Officials from the town of Cortlandville and City of Cortland spoke today, announcing Phase II of the Gutchess Lumber Sports Complex. A large concession hub, and two new turf baseball fields will be added, with the capability to transition to softball fields. Residents listened to a number of people speak about the economic and cultural impacts on the county, town, and city as two teams battled on the nearest baseball field. Over 30 teams are in town for a weekend tournament in partnership with PBR, or Prep Baseball Report. PBR is a leading scouting and amateur baseball powerhouse in the United States, hosting massive tournaments in multiple states in addition to all of their other services. Town Supervisor Tom Williams called the complex a dream come true, and spoke about the economic impacts. That sentiment was echoed by City of Cortland Mayor Scott Steve.
CORTLANDVILLE, NY

