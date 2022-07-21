ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Baby dies hours after being dropped off at Florida day care

By Caitlyn Shelton, Nexstar Media Wire
WSAV News 3
WSAV News 3
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=362Ls0_0gni3XnD00

Grieving Florida parents are questioning how their energetic 9-month-old could have been pronounced dead just hours after being dropped off at a Florida daycare center.

Comments / 0

Related
WSAV News 3

Police: 2 dead after murder-suicide at Hinesville shopping center

CORRECTION: The story originally misidentified the store as the Landmark Realty Agency. HINESVILLE, Ga. (WSAV) — Police say a Fort Stewart soldier and his wife were found dead inside a Hinesville shopping center. The Hinesville Police Chief said he was chasing his wife behind her vehicle in his. His wife stopped at Lendmark Financial Services inside […]
HINESVILLE, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Society
State
Florida State
WSAV News 3

Overnight shooting injures 1

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – One man was injured in a shooting Saturday night on the 2000 block of Skidaway Road. According to a tweet by the Savannah Police Department (SPD), the victim self transported to the hospital. He is currently receiving treatment. No further details were released. This is a developing story and will be […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Former Braves, Cubs OF Dwight Smith dies at 58

ATLANTA (AP) — Dwight Smith, a runner-up for NL rookie of the year who played on Atlanta’s World Series-winning team in 1995, died Friday, the Braves announced. He was 58. The Braves said the former outfielder and pinch-hitting specialist died of congestive heart and lung failure. He lived in suburban Peachtree City, about 30 miles south of Atlanta.
ATLANTA, GA
WSAV News 3

Officers investigate shooting at Robinson Circle

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — The Savannah Police Department is reporting a shooting at the 5400 block of Robinson Circle this afternoon. According to officers, two adult males were shot and injured. A person of interest has been found. Additional information will be released during this ongoing investigation.
SAVANNAH, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Day Care#Daycare Center
WSAV News 3

5 injured in Ellis Square crash

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) – Five people were injured after an elderly driver accidentally drove through Ellis Square according to the Savannah Police Department (SPD.) In a tweet, SPD said that two adults were seriously injured in the crash. Additionally, two minors suffered from non-life threatening injuries. No further details were released. This is a developing […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

Man shot, injured in Midtown Thursday afternoon

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WSAV) — A man was shot and injured on E 38th and Waters streets Thursday afternoon, marking the second shooting of the day. The Savannah Police Department (SPD) said the man was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. No further details were released. This is a developing story and will be updated as […]
SAVANNAH, GA
WSAV News 3

1 injured in evening shooting at Westlake Apartments

SAVANNAH, Ga (WSAV) — Police are investigating a shooting that took place Thursday evening leaving one man injured. According to the Chatham County Police Department, officers were dispatched to the Westlake Apartment complex last night. Officers found an adult male who sustained non-life-threatening injuries. The victim was transported to...
CHATHAM COUNTY, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
WSAV News 3

Former teacher says he earns higher pay as Walmart professional

CANTON, Ohio (WJW) – A former teacher said he is making more money as a Walmart professional. Seth Goshorn taught for nearly six years, including at an elementary school in Canton, Ohio, before deciding to change careers. It’s a decision he said that led to an increase in pay by about $20,000 after factoring in bonuses.
CANTON, OH
WSAV News 3

WSAV News 3

47K+
Followers
11K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

On Your Side at wsav.com with news, weather and sports from the Coastal Empire and Lowcountry.

 https://wsav.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy