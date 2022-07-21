ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

See where fuel costs are dropping the fastest

By Nexstar Media Wire, Andrew Dorn
WVNS
WVNS
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ApTOA_0gni3BcT00

( NewsNation ) — There’s finally some good news for Americans at the gas pump: The average price for a gallon of regular gas fell for the 35th straight day on Wednesday, according to GasBuddy.com . But how much you celebrate will depend on where you live.

AUTOMOTIVE: New Virginia law restricts loud car exhausts

The national average now sits at $4.46 per gallon, down from $4.97 just one month previously. Experts say the downward trend should continue for at least a few more weeks.

“Oil prices have been plummeting in the last few weeks because of the rising potential for an economic slowdown, especially as the Federal Reserve continues to raise interest rates,”

GasBuddy’s lead petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan

De Haan projects the national average could fall below $4 per gallon by mid-August, but said it depends how economic conditions change in the coming weeks and whether hurricane season disrupts oil production.

WATCH: Off-duty officer saves woman from burning car

So where are fuel costs falling the fastest?

Texas saw the biggest drop in prices, where a gallon of gas now costs $0.66 less than a month ago, according to data from the American Automobile Association (AAA). States in the Great Lakes region, including Ohio, Wisconsin, Indiana and Michigan, also saw significant decreases of around $0.60 per gallon.

In other parts of the country, gas prices have remained more stagnant, particularly in the Rocky Mountain West. Over the last month, prices in Utah, Wyoming and Idaho have dropped less than $0.10. Likewise in Colorado, where costs fell by a mere $0.14 per gallon.

De Haan said a fire at a Montana ExxonMobil refinery in March could be partially to blame. The slowdown at the plant, which produces about 600 million gallons of gasoline and diesel fuel each year, hit nearby states especially hard.

“The refinery has reopened in the last few weeks but as a result, supply is only starting to now gain momentum,”

GasBuddy’s lead petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan
NEAR YOU: DMV services offline due to mainframe outage

Regionally, gas prices continue to be highest in the West — followed by the Northeast — and lowest in the South. That’s primarily due to two factors: proximity to refineries — which are heavily concentrated near the Gulf Coast — and state taxes on gasoline.

In California, where the average price for a gallon of regular gas is $5.87, the gas excise tax is 53.9 cents per gallon. By comparison, in Texas and Louisiana, where gas is $4.00 and $4.06 per gallon respectively, there’s a 20-cent state excise tax on gasoline.

Despite the recent decline, gas prices remain significantly higher than a year ago, when a gallon of regular cost $3.17 on average.

As for whether politicians deserve credit for the drop in prices, De Haan’s not convinced.

“The president does not deserve credit for the fall in prices, nor does he really deserve any blame for the rise in prices. This is a global commodity and we’re subject to global economic conditions.”

GasBuddy’s lead petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan
Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.

Comments / 1

Related
ValleyCentral

Wind farm proposed for Gulf of Mexico near Galveston

HOUSTON (ValleyCentral) — The Gulf of Mexico’s first offshore wind farms will be developed off the coasts of Texas and Louisiana, the Biden administration announced Wednesday, and together they’re projected to produce enough energy to power around 3 million homes. The wind farms likely will not be...
GALVESTON, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Chalk Mountain Fire Remains Current Largest Fire in Texas, ‘Slow Progress' Made

There is ‘slow progress’ being made on the current largest wildfire in Texas, officials said Saturday. Robert Duggan is with the Southern Area Incident Management Blue Team, which is one of the agencies responding to the Chalk Mountain Fire. The blaze, which began Monday about five miles southwest of Glen Rose in Somervell County, has burned more than 6,700 acres. At least 16 homes have been destroyed.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Local
Texas Business
State
California State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Indiana State
Local
Texas Traffic
State
Texas State
State
Ohio State
State
Colorado State
State
Louisiana State
State
Montana State
State
Utah State
wtaw.com

College Station Is The Site Of Building Pre-Fabricated “Micro Homes” For An Austin Based Company

Thanks to the Brazos Valley economic development corporation for sharing how a College Station company contributed to bring two Austin based companies together to start manufacturing pre-fabricated micro-homes in College Station. nVolve Technologies was hired by Casata Corporation to build 1,000 units to be delivered to Casata rental communities around...
COLLEGE STATION, TX
KWTX

Texas gas price average slips below $4 for first time since May

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The statewide gas price average in Texas is $3.95 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in College Station are paying the most on average at $4.08 per gallon while drivers in Laredo are paying the least at $3.59 per gallon.
TEXAS STATE
WVNS

Where the scorching July heatwave is hitting the US hardest

(The Hill) – The National Weather Service (NWS) has issued heat-related advisories for millions of Americans this week as a heat wave creates warmer than usual temperatures in large areas of the United States. At least 28 states issued heat warnings on Wednesday, as states like Oklahoma and Texas...
CALIFORNIA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Exxonmobil#Refineries#Americans#The Federal Reserve
Austonia

Samsung looking at 11 new facilities for an almost $200 billion investment in Central Texas

Samsung is weighing another massive investment in Central Texas just months after announcing that it will build a $17 billion semiconductor factory in Taylor. Documents filed with the state show that the tech giant is considering 11 chipmaking facilities in the Austin area that it’d build over the next two decades. It’s an investment that would amount to $192.1 billion and bring more than 10,000 jobs. While most of the facilities would be in Taylor, two would be in Austin, where Samsung has operated since 1997 in the company’s largest facility outside of its headquarter in South Korea. The two new Austin fabs would bring about 1,800 new jobs and take up $24.5 billion of Samsung’s investment. The nine Taylor plants, meanwhile, would drive 8,200 jobs and be a $167.6 billion investment for Samsung.
TAYLOR, TX
East Texas News

Lone Star ‘Reefer Madness’

Last week, it was announced that a medical marijuana dispensary opened in our region. Texas Original, the provider, is one of 14 across the state, opened in Nacogdoches and the company stated in a news release that it provides the “highest quality of medical cannabis products to qualifying patients in the state.”
TEXAS STATE
fox26houston.com

California governor targets Greg Abbott in full-page ads in 3 Texas newspapers

AUSTIN, Texas - California Gov. Gavin Newsom is targeting Texas Gov. Greg Abbott by placing full-page advertisements in three Texas newspapers. The ads, which ran Friday in the Austin-American Statesman, the Houston Chronicle and the El Paso Times, feature a modified quote from Abbott about Senate Bill 8, which bans abortion in Texas after six weeks.
TEXAS STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Tree-Killing Beetle Spreads to 2 More Texas Counties

An invasive ash tree pest that has killed millions of trees across 35 U.S. states has now been confirmed in two new Texas counties - Morris and Rusk, the Texas A&M Forest Service reported Wednesday. With the addition of Morris and Rusk counties, the emerald ash borer beetle (EAB) has...
TEXAS STATE
San Angelo LIVE!

Texas Looks to Solve the Nation Wide Chip Shortage

AUSTIN – Governor Greg Abbott on Thursday issued a statement urging the United States Congress to pass the CHIPS Act of 2022 to promote the research, development, and fabrication of semiconductors within Texas and the United States. "Texas is a national leader in the semiconductor industry. More than 30,000...
TEXAS STATE
easttexasradio.com

Twenty-One Charged With Multistate Kickback Conspiracy

TYLER, Texas – The Department of Justice announced criminal charges against 36 defendants in 13 federal districts across the United States for more than $1.2 billion in alleged fraudulent telemedicine, cardiovascular and cancer genetic testing, and durable medical equipment (DME) schemes. In connection with this national effort, the U.S....
TYLER, TX
WVNS

Where does money spent on WV Lottery go?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – The Mega Millions jackpot has reached $660 million, the ninth largest jackpot in history, so some people who don’t normally buy lottery tickets might be tempted to make an exception. But where exactly does the money spent on West Virginia Lottery tickets go?. According to...
LOTTERY
WVNS

WVNS

9K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

WVNS-TV, 59News and wvnstv.com is the CBS and FOX-affiliated Nexstar Media Group station for southern West Virginia.

 https://wvnstv.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy