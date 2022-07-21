ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Ethnic minority woman wins India's presidential election

By SHEIKH SAALIQ
Los Angeles Times
Los Angeles Times
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Hdrz9_0gni2Wwh00

A woman who hails from one of India's minority ethnic communities was chosen Thursday as the country's new president, a largely ceremonial position.

Droupadi Murmu, a leader from India’s ruling Bharatiya Janata Party, was elected by the Indian Parliament and state legislatures in voting Monday, making her the first president from one of the country’s tribal groups and the second-ever woman to hold the position.

She will be formally sworn in as the president next week.

Murmu, 64, who hails from the eastern state of Odisha and was governor of Jharkhand state from 2015-21, is a member of the Santal ethnic minority, one of India’s largest tribal groups. She started out as a schoolteacher before entering politics and has been a two-time lawmaker from Prime Minister Narendra Modi's party.

Murmu’s father and her grandfather were village heads in Baidaposi, in Odisha's Mayurbhanj district.

Modi congratulated Murmu by visiting her at her residence in New Delhi, and in a tweet wrote that he was “certain she will be an outstanding President who will lead from the front and strengthen India’s development journey.”

“Her record victory augurs well for our democracy,” Modi said.

Murmu’s supporters and Modi’s Hindu nationalist BJP see her win as a triumph for tribal people and a breakthrough moment for her community, which generally lacks healthcare and education facilities in remote villages.

Opposition parties, however, are doubtful whether she will be able to help empower and bring any change to the marginalized community.

The president’s role in India is largely ceremonial, but the position can be important during times of political uncertainty, such as when there is no majority party in Parliament, at which point the president's office assumes greater power. She is bound by the advice of the Cabinet led by the prime minister, who is the chief executive.

Murmu will replace Ram Nath Kovind, a Hindu nationalist leader from the Dalit community, which is at the lowest end of Hinduism’s complex caste hierarchy. Kovind has been president since 2017.

Murmu won against her opponent, Yashwant Sinha, a former BJP rebel who quit the party following differences with Modi on economic issues in 2018. Since then, Sinha has been a vocal critic of Modi and his government.

Indian lawmakers will vote for the country’s new vice president in August.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times .

Copyright © 1881-2022. Los Angeles Times. Used with Permission.

Comments / 2

Related
Daily Beast

Disgraced President Flees to Maldives and Gets Worst Welcome Ever

Sri Lankan President Gotabaya Rajapaksa pledged to resign on Wednesday after massive nationwide protests over the rampant political corruption and the dismal economic crisis that have plagued the country in recent months. Rajapaksa’s resignation would be the culmination of a week of chaos in the Sri Lankan city of Colombo....
WORLD
NBC News

Us and them: Behind a brutal killing in an Indian city now divided by religion

UDAIPUR, India — For 20-year-old Yash Teli, memory is a curse. When he closes his eyes, he can see his father’s bloodied body lying in the street, his throat slit. Sitting in a room full of mourners on a recent afternoon in Udaipur, India, next to a large photograph of his father that was draped with a garland of roses, he was reminded of the blood.
RELIGION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yashwant Sinha
Person
Narendra Modi
The Associated Press

Bolsonaro kicks off presidential bid at party convention

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro made official his bid to run for reelection in October, giving him three months to close a double-digit gap to secure victory. The Liberal Party’s formal approval of Bolsonaro’s candidacy took place at its convention Sunday in a Rio de Janeiro stadium. Support was widely expected and merely symbolic, given that the far-right president has effectively been campaigning for months, crisscrossing the country to drum up support and remind voters why they shouldn’t back his nemesis, leftist former President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. “We don’t need another ideology that hasn’t worked anywhere else in the world. We need to improve what we have,” Bolsonaro said on stage, surrounded by ministers, former ministers, family and other allies. “Our life wasn’t easy, but one thing comforts me isn’t seeing a communist sitting in that chair of mine.” Bolsonaro has sought to characterize the upcoming race as a battle between good and evil, echoing his 2018 campaign that presented him as an outsider crusading to restore law, order and conservative values to a wayward nation. He joined the centrist Liberal Party in November after failing to found his own party.
ELECTIONS
IFLScience

China Will No Longer Be The Most Populated Country By 2023, Finds UN Report

India will take the crown of the world’s most populated country away from China by 2023, according to a new United Nations (UN) report titled World Population Prospects 2022. Released in time for World Population Day, the UN report predicts that 15 November 2022 will be the day that...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hinduism#Bharatiya Janata Party#The Indian Parliament#Santal#Mayurbhanj
Benzinga

Support For Vladimir Putin Proves Costly For Belarus President As He Faces Revolt: 'Joining Russian War An Act Of Pure Suicide'

Russian President Vladimir Putin's ally, Alexander Lukashenko, the president of Belarus, is facing flak at home for siding with the former in the Ukraine war. What Happened: Lukashenko is facing the prospect of a revolt against him by his military amid growing concerns among top officers regarding Minsk's alignment with Putin's Russia and its support for the war in Ukraine, according to the Daily Express.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
World
Country
India
NewsBreak
Elections
Place
New Delhi, IN
Indy100

This map shows what would happen to you if a nuclear bomb was dropped where you live

We live in what seems like an ever increasingly hostile world.The conflict in Ukraine has been a stark wake-up call for many people that huge superpowers like Russia have the capabilities to launch an attack on their neighbouring nations and have shown indications that they aren't willing to stop there.Just last week, Vladimir Putin's ally Andrey Gurulyov said on Russian state TV that if they wanted to trigger World War III they would first drop the bombs on London.Gurulyov, a member of the pro-Putin United Russia party said: "We’ll destroy the entire group of the enemy’s space satellites during the...
WORLD
The US Sun

FBI and M15 issue rare joint warning for all iPhone and Android users over growing China cybersecurity attacks

DIRECTORS from the top intelligence agencies representing the United States and the United Kingdom have appeared together to make a forceful statement. Statements indicate Western intelligence agencies are suspicious of potential cybercrime and espionage operations orchestrated by China. “Today is the first time the heads of the FBI and MI5...
CELL PHONES
marketplace.org

Why is China reducing its U.S. debt holdings?

The share of U.S. government debt belonging to China has dropped below $1 trillion — the lowest level in 12 years. China has been a big buyer of U.S. debt. So what’s behind the change?. China’s economy has slowed down considerably in recent months. “You’ve had entire...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Russia tells Turkey it has "nothing to do" with strike on Ukraine's Odesa port - Turkish minister

ANKARA, July 23 (Reuters) - Turkey's defence minister said on Saturday Russian officials had told Ankara that Moscow had "nothing to do" with strikes on Ukraine's Odesa port. "In our contact with Russia, the Russians told us that they had absolutely nothing to do with this attack, and that they were examining the issue very closely and in detail," Defence Minister Hulusai Akar said in a statement.
POLITICS
Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles Times

Los Angeles, CA
369K+
Followers
66K+
Post
172M+
Views
ABOUT

The Pulitzer Prize-winning Los Angeles Times has been covering Southern California for more than 138 years.

 https://www.latimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy