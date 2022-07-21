ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ghent, WV

Scheduled CDL training at new river technical college

 3 days ago

GHENT, WV (WVNS) — On Monday, August 15, 2022, New River Community and Technical College will be offering a Class A CDL training at the Advanced Technology Center in Ghent.

This Class A CDL training will be meeting four days a week, from 8 A.M. to 4 P.M., which will take place Monday through Thursday, for a period of six weeks.

From this course, students will receive 180 contact hours of training, which will prepare them for the driving test. On the last day of class, students will also be able to take their driving test on-site in the college’s truck if they don’t have a car of their own to use.

It is required for all students enrolled to have a full Class E license for one year and obtain a Class A CDL learner’s permit before the first day of class.

The tuition fee for this class is $2,200 and the testing fee is $100. Tuition assistance is provided for this course and is funded through Workforce West Virginia’s WIOA program and Workforce HEAPS.

Another Class A CDL training is also scheduled for Monday, October 3, 2022.

Students are required to preregister for the class. For information on upcoming classes or to register for the course, please visit https://www.newriver.edu/cdl/ or contact Gloria Kincaid at either 304-793-6101, or at her email, gkincaid@newriver.edu .

