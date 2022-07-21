ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Memphis, TN

4 kilos of illegal Italian snails seized in Memphis

By Autumn Scott
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ypE7z_0gni2FBa00

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Four kilos of live snails from Italy en route to New Jersey were seized Friday at a Memphis port, U.S. Customs and Border Protection announced Wednesday.

The box of Italian snails shipped from the Sicilian city of Palermo was discovered with other food items after an X-ray inspection.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture identified the edible snails as Theba pisana or commonly known as the white garden snail or the Mediterranean snail along with other names. CBP said they are prohibited under organism restrictions.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uiwqd_0gni2FBa00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=00NSm8_0gni2FBa00

The species of mollusk is deemed as a serious pest due to its ability to rapidly aggregate, defoliate large trees, and spread infections to grain crops while eating them.

CBP said the snails were destroyed by steam sterilization under the supervision of CBP agriculture specialists.

“Judging from the plethora of Italian restaurants near the snail’s destination, they may have ended up on someone’s plate, but they were both a restricted organism and mis-manifested. U.S. laws need to be followed and my officers are there to vigilantly enforce them,” said Acting Area Port Director Michael R. Johnson.

CBP says on a typical day in Fiscal Year 2021, they have discovered 264 pests at U.S. ports and 2,548 materials for quarantine such as plants, meats, animal byproducts, and soil.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
actionnews5.com

Northeast Memphis ‘crack house’ closed as public nuisance

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A residence in the Nutbush area of northeast Memphis described by neighbors as “notorious and dangerous” was closed on Friday as a public nuisance because of drug trafficking and violent crime that had taken place—including two homicides, said Shelby County District Attorney Amy Weirich.
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Nutbush residence closed as public nuisance: DA

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Nutbush residence has been closed as a public nuisance after the D.A. Office said it has been associated with drug trafficking, violent crime and homicides. Neighbors in the area described the home in the 1600 block of National Street as a “crack house” where people...
MEMPHIS, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New Jersey State
Local
Tennessee Crime & Safety
City
Memphis, TN
Memphis, TN
Crime & Safety
WREG

DA: Man Googles robbery sentence before carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man who recently pled guilty to carjacking reportedly Googled how long the sentence for a robbery charge is before committing the crime. According to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office, 29-year-old Xavier Young of Benton, Mississippi, pled guilty to carjacking in Shelby County Criminal Court Thursday.
MEMPHIS, TN
actionnews5.com

Memphis man uses Apple AirTag to help police locate stolen car

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Cutting-edge tracking technology helped a High Point Terrace resident get his stolen SUV back. It’s been a tough month for the SUV owner. On July 2, someone broke out his Hyundai Santa Fe’s passenger window and damaged the steering column. A police report says...
MEMPHIS, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Snails#U S Customs#Italian#Sicilian#Theba#Cbp
WREG

Suspects fire over 20 shots at North Memphis home, car

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– Memphis Police are looking for suspects involved in a drive-by shooting outside of a North Memphis home. Officers responded to the shooting after midnight Tuesday at a home on McNeil Street. Police say four people were inside when they heard a barrage of gunfire. The home and a car in the driveway were […]
MEMPHIS, TN
WREG

Crittenden County deputies shut down backyard pot farm

MEMPHIS, Tenn.– The Crittenden County Sheriff’s Department says thanks to the efforts of several area law enforcement agencies, they have closed another drug house and taken two people into custody. The sheriff’s department said the Second Judicial Prosecuting Attorney’s Drug Task Force did a ground and air sweep...
CRITTENDEN COUNTY, AR
WREG

Teen suspect in pastor’s death was on probation from Dec. carjacking

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The 15-year-old charged with murder and other crimes in the carjacking death of a beloved Memphis pastor was on probation for a previous carjacking, records show. Records for the juvenile suspect, who is not being named by WREG because he has not been transferred to adult court, were obtained Friday. They show […]
MEMPHIS, TN
wknofm.org

After Four Years, Cold Case Crime Center Has Done Little Solving

Four years ago, it seemed like a long-awaited step in the right direction: state lawmakers created the Tennessee Civil Rights Crimes, Information, Reconciliation and Research Center to collect data on unsolved crimes from the heyday of the Civil Rights Movement. But little headway has been made in the search for...
MEMPHIS, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Agriculture
WATE

TBI investigating after violent West Tennessee arrest goes viral

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is now investigating a violent arrest from Oakland, Tennessee after going viral. It started as a traffic stop and turned into a whole lot more after police said Brandon Calloway refused to pull over. They chased him to his family’s home, where things only got worse. Fayette […]
OAKLAND, TN
actionnews5.com

3 men wanted for dog fighting operation in Haywood County

HAYWOOD CO., Tenn. (WMC) - The Haywood County Sheriff’s Office is searching for three men in connection with an investigation into a dog fighting operation. Tod M. Currie, Tod L. Currie, and Brian A. Currie each are wanted for alleged animal cruelty and dog fighting. The sheriff’s office said the three men have been identified as having roles in a dog fighting operation in rural Haywood County on Lightfoot Road.
HAYWOOD COUNTY, TN
WATN Local Memphis

How to prevent your car from being broken into or stolen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — We're seeing more and more vehicles being broken into or stolen, so we’re looking into steps drivers can take to help deter these crimes. There are some things you just can’t control. Broken into vehicles and theft are two of them; however, all hope is not lost. As drivers, we can take some approaches ourselves to help steer thieves away.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

Office of Shelby County Clerk to close for a week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The team behind the Shelby County Clerk's Office will be taking a week to catch up on outstanding work, according to a press release that the office sent Friday night. In the past few months tensions have surfaced regarding long lines, lengthy phone wait times and...
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Man accused of setting dog on fire denied bond after violating bail conditions, records show

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The man accused of setting a dog on fire will remain behind bars for now. A judge denied Quishon Brown’s request for a new bond Friday. On June 20, good Samaritans jumped into action to save a dog they saw running down the street in Nutbush. A disturbing video from that day shows a ball of fire running down the street and the dog crying out loudly in the process.
MEMPHIS, TN
localmemphis.com

VERIFY: Should you still keep your A/C unit 20 degrees lower with a high heat index?

MEMPHIS, Tennessee — With scorching temperatures outside and a Heat Advisory in effect for much of the Mid-South, you want to stay as cool as possible when you get home. One viewer asked ABC24 News about the "20-degree rule"—is it true? Also should you take the heat index or actual temperature into account when adjusting your A/C?
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

37K+
Followers
12K+
Post
8M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy