Sunlake Seahawks football determined to turn odds around in 2022

Wide receiver Tyler Smith, who caught 23 balls last season, will be hauling in passes from new Sunlake quarterback Kyle Horvath in 2022.

LAND O’ LAKES, FLORIDA – A 2-7 season for the Sunlake Seahawks might’ve sufficed over 10 years ago, but this program has seen better days when it comes to football.

The Seahawks’ football program wasn’t that far removed from the glory days of the program before facing three seasons in a row of the team trending in the wrong direction and making a change. Sunlake dismissed Trey Burdick as the program’s head coach after three seasons and just eight wins.

In search of just it’s third head coach in program history, Sunlake made sure to find a successor to head its football team back to its winning ways. Enter former Bethune-Cookman associate head coach Allen Suber II as Sunlake’s new lead man on campus. Suber brings a ton of coaching experience, but also energy to a program that’s ready to be infused with a much needed boost to its morale.

“I’ve been pleased with how the guys we are going to depend on have attacked these summer workouts,” Suber said. “It’s been important to them. They have put a lot of work in and been out on the field a lot. We’ve been able to train the whole body, so I’m excited about all of the gains we’ve made.”

One huge addition the Seahawks received via a summer transfer was from neighboring rival Land O’ Lakes in quarterback Kyle Horvath, who will be a junior in 2022. Horvath, last season for the 9-1 Gators, threw for 2,067 yards and 28 touchdowns and heads into the season with even higher expectations for himself this summer/fall. His top target will be receiver Tyler Smith, who led the team with 390 yards on 23 catches.

“When I came here, everybody welcomed me here with open arms,” Horvath said. “Coach Suber has taught me a lot at my general position and I’ve continued to learn more every day. Obviously, I’ve been working hard in the weigh room along with some other kids who came with me from (Land O’ Lakes).”

Sunlake, behind a new head coach and starting quarterback, have some of the key pieces in place to be a potential player when it comes to competing in district play. The Seahawks are apart of a new suburban district in Class 4A-Suburban, District 6 with the likes of Mitchell , Wiregrass Ranch , Springstead and Land O’ Lakes. The annual ‘Butter Bowl’ matchup with the Gators is more highly anticipated than usual, as Horvath along with others will face off versus their old team on October 21st.

“It’s just another game and we have nine others we have to play,” Horvath said about the Land O’ Lakes matchup.

