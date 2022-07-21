Southington police blotter

On Saturday early morning July 16, 2022 Robert Joseph Lessard, 82, went to be with Jesus. He had a seven-year battle with dementia. He ran the race with love, grace and dignity. He was born in Williamstown, VT on March 28, 1940. He was the oldest son to Arthur and Annette (Larose) Lessard. He had five siblings.

