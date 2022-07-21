Southington police blotter

Nancy H. Donaghy, 79, of Nettles Island, Jensen Beach, FL passed away unexpectedly on Friday, July 1st, 2022. Nancy was born on Oct. 19, 1942 in ST. Johnsbury, VT. She was the daughter of the late Walter and Marion (Gray) Corriveau in East Barnet, VT. Nancy was a graduate of...
PLAINVILLE – Town leaders are moving ahead with several projects including White Oak remediation, police station and airport improvements, and installing a sewer system extension for the Honor Heights neighborhood. Town Council Chair Kathy Pugliese said that the town has put out RFPs (request for proposals) for remediation work...
On Saturday early morning July 16, 2022 Robert Joseph Lessard, 82, went to be with Jesus. He had a seven-year battle with dementia. He ran the race with love, grace and dignity. He was born in Williamstown, VT on March 28, 1940. He was the oldest son to Arthur and Annette (Larose) Lessard. He had five siblings.
PLYMOUTH – Mayor Joe Kilduff has announced the road paving schedule for fiscal year 2023 and plans to seek Community Investment Fund grant funding for town improvements. Kilduff said Thursday that the Public Works Department is “hard at work” putting the “finishing touches” on their road paving schedule.
BRISTOL – Young actors from across Central Connecticut charmed audiences over the weekend with their performance of “Godspell” inside St. Paul Catholic High School. SPCHS’ Director of Performing Arts Mark Mazzarella is also the founder of Revolutionary Youth Theatre, the non-profit organization that put on the show.
