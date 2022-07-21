ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington County, TX

LOCAL LIONS CLUBS INSTALL NEW OFFICERS

By Josh Blaschke
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Washington County Ladies Lions Club and Brenham Evening Lions Club installed officers during the clubs’ annual joint installation service on Tuesday....

BRENHAM FIREMAN’S FIESTA JUST THREE WEEKS AWAY

The Brenham Fire Department is getting ready to host their 53rd Annual Fireman’s Fiesta, which is just three weeks away. The Fireman’s Fiesta kicks off on Friday, August 12, with a Cornhole Tournament at the Fireman’s Training Center. Registration begins at 6pm, and the bags fly beginning at 7pm.
BRENHAM, TX
BRENHAM GAME CHANGERS HOSTING A SCHOOL SUPPLY MARKET IN AUGUST

The Brenham Game Changers are helping kids throughout the community get ready to head back- to-school during the month of August. The Game Changers are hosting a “School Supply Market” on Saturday, August 6, at the Brenham Middle School at 1600 South Blue Bell Road. The supplies will...
BRENHAM, TX
BELLVILLE FIRE DEPARTMENT TO HOLD 50TH CELEBRATION IN AUGUST

The Bellville Volunteer Fire Department is making preparations for their 50th Annual Celebration. The celebration is coming up on August 19 beginning at 5pm at the Austin County Fairgrounds in Bellville. The Department will be serving Barbecue Chicken and Sausage meals indoors from 5-7pm. There is also going to be...
BELLVILLE, TX
BRENHAM PLANNING AND ZONING TO CONSIDER ALLOWING DAY CARE AT FORMER CATERING KITCHEN

The Brenham Planning and Zoning Commission will review a request Monday to turn the site of a former catering business into a day care. The commission will hear a specific use permit request from Angie Wheeler to allow a day care use in a B-1 district at 1200 South Austin Street, the former location of Design II.
WASHINGTON COUNTY COMMISSIONERS TO DISCUSS VIDEO EQUIPMENT AT NEXT MEETING

The Washington County Commissioners will discuss multiple topics at their next meeting on Tuesday morning. The Commissioners are going to discuss using American Rescue Plan funds to purchase Watchguard mobile video equipment for the Sheriff’s Department. The equipment includes body cameras, in-car camera systems, and server software. The commissioners...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL APPOINTS HOUSING TASK FORCE

A team of Brenham and Washington County officials, developers, local stakeholders and employers has been organized to develop strategies to address the need for housing in Brenham. The Brenham City Council on Thursday approved the appointment of 25 people to a residential task force. The task force was formed as...
BRENHAM, TX
SANDY BRANCH FIRE AT YEGUA CREEK PARK BURNS 35 ACRES

Numerous local and state firefighting crews battled a wildfire Saturday afternoon at Yegua Creek Park, south of Lake Somerville. The Sandy Branch Fire burned approximately 35 acres and was 35 percent contained as of Saturday night. The fire was fully contained as of Sunday. Responding to the fire were the...
SOMERVILLE, TX
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL APPROVES TEMPORARY MORATORIUM ON NEW LAND LEASES AT AIRPORT

New development at the Brenham Municipal Airport will be limited as the City of Brenham prepares a new airport master plan. Brenham City Councilmembers voted Thursday to institute a temporary moratorium on new land leases at the airport. The moratorium will be in effect until the master plan is adopted. Development Services Director Stephanie Doland said the plan is expected to be complete by December 2023 or January 2024.
BRENHAM, TX
SACHTLEBEN TO PARTICIPATE IN EXTREME MUSTANG MAKEOVER

A Washington County man is getting ready to participate in his second Extreme Makeover Mustang competition. Troy Sachtleben, who is a 1994 graduate of Brenham High School and currently lives in Burton, will be taking part in the competition September 8-10 in Fort Worth. Trainers have approximately 100 days to...
HOUSTON FOOD BANK COMING TO BELLVILLE SATURDAY

The Houston Food Bank will be making a special trip to Austin County tomorrow (Saturday) morning to help families and individuals in need. The Food Bank is going to have a mobile pantry set up at Faith Academy located at 12,177 Highway 36 South in Bellville. They will start distributing...
BELLVILLE, TX
AUSTIN COUNTY FAIR ANNOUNCES ENTERTAINMENT LINEUP

The lineup was announced last (Friday) night for the upcoming 95th Annual Austin County Fair in Bellville. On Saturday, October 8th, Austin Meade and Kody West will kick things off. The entertainment continues on Thursday, October 13th, as the Fair welcomes Glen Templeton and Neal McCoy. Then, on Friday, October...
AUSTIN COUNTY, TX
Meals needed for firefighters

Alright, Huntsville residents; we still have Forest Service and local firefighters on the line making sure the Nelson Creek Fire is contained. We need to feed the men and women lunch and supper, today and tomorrow. Walker County has really come through and we are so proud of our community! The firefighters appreciate the hot meals more than you can imagine. If anyone could help us out today and tomorrow and possibly a few more days, please call Sonja at the Emergency Operations Center to coordinate, 936-435-8035. Please do not just show up with food, we need to coordinate so we don’t have multiple people bringing food at the same time. We do not need snacks, drinks or Gatorade at this time. Again, if you would like to feed the firefighters, call 936-435-8035 and coordinate with Sonja. Thank you, everyone!
HUNTSVILLE, TX
NAVASOTA ISD BOARD OF TRUSTEES APPROVE TEACHER PAY RAISES

As the number of teachers has been dropping nationwide, the Navasota ISD is doing their part to try to keep good employees on their staff. According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nearly 300,000 teachers left their chosen profession between February 2020 and May 2022. This represents almost a 3% drop in the workforce.
NAVASOTA, TX
Fort Bend County to take on $27M for operation of EpiCenter

Precinct 3 Commissioner Meyers cited changing financial circumstances when voicing some concern with Fort Bend County providing $26.8 million in initial operation costs for the EpiCenter. (Courtesy Fort Bend County) Some contention arose at Fort Bend County Commissioners Court on July 12 when considering the initial financial burden of nearly...
Firefighters save homes from fast-moving fire in east Brazos County

KURTEN, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters worked fast Sunday evening to stop two fires from spreading on the east side of Brazos County. One fire came within feet from at least one home on FM 1179 near Shirley Road. It burned 15 to 20 acres of land and threatened seven different structures but firefighters were able to stop it before it did any damage to the buildings.
BRAZOS COUNTY, TX
HEMPSTEAD ISD SCHEDULES NEXT “YOU TALK, I LISTEN” SESSION

Hempstead ISD has scheduled the next “You Talk, I Listen” session with new Superintendent Herbert O’Neil. The community feedback session will be held Thursday, August 4, from 6-7:30pm in the Hempstead ISD Board Room. The purpose of the series is to hear from the community, connect with...
HEMPSTEAD, TX
Montgomery County Animal Shelter Animals Received 7/22/22

IN SHELTER – A370672. The following are the animals test status. If a result does not appear that test has not been performed or is not performed on that animal type. This animal has been at the shelter since 07/22/2022, 0 days. The following are the animals test status.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Rescue dog goes from homeless to hero

MONTGOMERY, Texas (KBTX) - Almost a year ago, Mary Cormier was headed home from College Station and got a call about a dog with a broken leg on the side of the road. The dog, Ranger, was hit by a car while roaming around like he was used to. Cormier said Ranger had been homeless for seven years and was in desperate need of a better life.
COLLEGE STATION, TX
SENATOR KOLKHORST APPOINTED TO A NEW BOARD

Texas State Senator Lois W. Kolkhorst was among those appointed by Lieutenant Governor Dan Patrick to the Windstorm Insurance Legislative Oversight Board yesterday. Kolkhorst, who is a Republican from Brenham, is the State Senator for District 18. She also serves as the Chairwoman of the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services.
BRENHAM, TX

