LOCAL LIONS CLUBS INSTALL NEW OFFICERS

Alright, Huntsville residents; we still have Forest Service and local firefighters on the line making sure the Nelson Creek Fire is contained. We need to feed the men and women lunch and supper, today and tomorrow. Walker County has really come through and we are so proud of our community! The firefighters appreciate the hot meals more than you can imagine. If anyone could help us out today and tomorrow and possibly a few more days, please call Sonja at the Emergency Operations Center to coordinate, 936-435-8035. Please do not just show up with food, we need to coordinate so we don’t have multiple people bringing food at the same time. We do not need snacks, drinks or Gatorade at this time. Again, if you would like to feed the firefighters, call 936-435-8035 and coordinate with Sonja. Thank you, everyone!

HUNTSVILLE, TX ・ 3 DAYS AGO