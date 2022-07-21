Huge wooden gorilla installed to mark zoo farewell

A kitten which went missing from home has been reunited with its owners after mysteriously turning up 85 miles (135km) away. Loki disappeared from Filey in early July and was not seen again until being found in Bradford a week later. RSPCA inspectors say they cannot be sure how she...
ROCHESTER, N.Y. — A zoo in New York announced Monday that a pair of snowy owl babies hatched. In a news release, Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester, New York said they welcomed two new snowy owl babies. The owls hatched on June 29 and July 4. Snowy owl hatches are rare in zoos and are the first ones hatched at the Seneca Park Zoo.
More than half a kilogram (1.1lb) of fur "caked in urine and faeces" has been removed from a rescue dog found in Derby. The RSPCA said it was not clear what breed Moses was until the hardened shell had been shaved off. The Shih Tzu was removed from a house...
Daniel James Gallagher, 26, pleaded guilty for the death of his daughter following the mishap on 2nd April last year. In an extremely misfortunate turn of events, a baby girl drowned in a bath after being left unattended by her father. He went out to smoke and browsed Facebook for some time before he returned.
A British man is feared to have drowned after jumping from a boat in Italy to save his son. Aran Chada, from Leicestershire, was at Lake Garda on holiday with his partner and two children, the local coastguard told the BBC. The family had rented a boat on Friday when...
Comments / 0