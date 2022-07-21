IEDC names executive vice president

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The chief executive officer of the Indiana Association of REALTORS says the state is starting to see a shift to a more balanced housing market. Over the first six months of the year, home sales were down 2.4%, while new listings increased 4.7% percent. “After two years of surging demand chasing fewer homes for sale, increasing inventory is good news for Hoosier homebuyers,” said Mark Fisher, who adds sellers are still benefiting from rising prices.
