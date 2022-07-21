IEDC names executive vice president

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A proposal from Indiana’s governor to give each taxpayer a $225 rebate from the state’s surging budget surplus would be scuttled if legislators were to adopt a much more modest plan from by state Senate Republicans. The refund payments Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed would total about $1 billion, while the plan that the Senate released Wednesday and will take up next week focuses on suspending state utility taxes with savings to residents of about one-quarter that amount. The leaders of the Republican-dominated House back Holcomb’s proposal and have put forth a bill that would distribute about 16% of the state’s record $6.1 billion in cash reserves through the rebate payments. While Holcomb has described the payments as inflation relief, Republican Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said he had “trepidation” about further fueling inflation with the rebate.

