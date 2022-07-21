ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IEDC names executive vice president

By Reed Parker
Inside Indiana Business
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIndiana Secretary of Commerce Brad Chambers has named Salena Scardina...

www.insideindianabusiness.com

Inside Indiana Business

Can an Indiana think tank solve what’s broken in America?

The answer to that question was my reason for joining Sagamore Institute as its newly named president. After serving three decades in state government as a State Senator and then as Commissioner for Higher Education and having worked in our nation’s Capital, I appreciate the complexity of issues we face and the challenge of making a positive difference. I value my tenure with these organizations, and I’m convinced Sagamore Institute is uniquely focused on tackling problems that prevent people from living their most meaningful lives.
Inside Indiana Business

Parkview Health awarded $1.2M to improve community health issues

The Indiana Department of Health has awarded Fort Wayne-based Parkview Health six grants totaling more than $1.2 million. Parkview says the funding will help improve several community health issues identified as priority areas for Hoosiers. Parkview’s grants are part of $35 million in the initial round of statewide funding awarded...
Inside Indiana Business

Car auction company marks Indiana growth

Illinois-based vehicle auction company IAA Inc. (NYSE: IAA) is continuing its growth in Indiana. The company says it has completed an expansion of its Indianapolis South branch and has begun construction on an expansion in Fort Wayne. IAA bills itself as a global digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers....
WIBC.com

The Future of Steel and of Indiana Jobs

WASHINGTON--The future of steel is the future of jobs in Indiana, especially the northwest corner, which is one of the largest steel-producing areas in the United States. Rep. Frank Mrvan (D), who represents that area in DC, says the industry’s health will depend upon how much steel is called for. Much of that is for projects called for in the infrastructure law.
The Associated Press

Indiana GOP senators not keen on governor's tax rebate plan

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A proposal from Indiana’s governor to give each taxpayer a $225 rebate from the state’s surging budget surplus would be scuttled if legislators were to adopt a much more modest plan from by state Senate Republicans. The refund payments Gov. Eric Holcomb proposed would total about $1 billion, while the plan that the Senate released Wednesday and will take up next week focuses on suspending state utility taxes with savings to residents of about one-quarter that amount. The leaders of the Republican-dominated House back Holcomb’s proposal and have put forth a bill that would distribute about 16% of the state’s record $6.1 billion in cash reserves through the rebate payments. While Holcomb has described the payments as inflation relief, Republican Senate President Pro Tem Rodric Bray said he had “trepidation” about further fueling inflation with the rebate.
WTHR

Abortion bill debate begins Monday with public testimony

INDIANAPOLIS — The debate over new abortion legislation begins Monday at the Indiana Statehouse. Republican lawmakers have already proposed an abortion ban with few exceptions but say everyone who wants to speak on the issue will be heard. The statehouse could be packed Monday with anti-abortion and abortion-rights advocates...
abc57.com

Indiana Department of Transportation announces Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan is available for public comment

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. -- The Indiana Department of Transportation announced a draft version of the state's Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Deployment Plan is now available online for review and public comment. The intent of the plan is to increase the availability of fast and reliable EV charging infrastructure across the state to...
Politics
wdrb.com

Indiana lawmakers could reject governor's plan to distribute $225 refunds to residents

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Indiana Special Session is set to begin Monday, and lawmakers have a full plate as they reconvene. Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb originally called the special session to return $1 billion to Hoosier taxpayers to provide relief from inflation in the form of $225 refund checks, but according to the bills set to be taken up by lawmakers on Monday it appears those checks won't be issued.
Fox 59

State admits it has no plan for former women’s prison site

INDIANAPOLIS — For years near eastside residents have complained no one from the state of Indiana would listen to them or explain what was going on with the property of the former Indiana Women’s Prison at East New York and Randolph Streets. Now someone has come forward…and admitted...
Inside Indiana Business

Three Hoosier cities among best places to live

Livability.com has released its annual Top 100 Best Places to Live list for 2022 and three Hoosier cities were named, including two in Hamilton County among the top 10. This year, the list centers around mid-sized cities with populations of 500,000 or smaller. The city of Fishers comes in at...
wfft.com

Rule changes on Indiana DNR properties in effect

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) — Several rule changes that affect DNR properties took effect Wednesday, with the Natural Resources Commission, Attorney General’s Office, and Governor’s Office having recently approved them. The changes include the following:. Stands or blinds (including portable ground blinds) are allowed to be left...
WNDU

Court of Appeals of Indiana rules on I&M’s use of eminent domain

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Did a local power company misuse its power?. Indiana’s Court of Appeals has a constitutional problem with the recent use of eminent domain on the part of Indiana Michigan Power. The sharply worded ruling states that “property owners have a right to defend against...
WISH-TV

Indiana housing market shifting toward balance

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — The chief executive officer of the Indiana Association of REALTORS says the state is starting to see a shift to a more balanced housing market. Over the first six months of the year, home sales were down 2.4%, while new listings increased 4.7% percent. “After two years of surging demand chasing fewer homes for sale, increasing inventory is good news for Hoosier homebuyers,” said Mark Fisher, who adds sellers are still benefiting from rising prices.
Wave 3

Southern Indiana CEO under fire for Islamaphobic Facebook post

CLARKSVILLE, Ind. (WAVE) - The CEO of the Southern Indiana Realtors Association is under fire after sharing an Islamophobic post on her personal Facebook page. Glenda Gasparine’s post from Thursday morning said it was copied and pasted from another user. The post claimed it stemmed from a diversity training...
