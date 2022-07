Among the Grace Centers of Hope residents and volunteers cleaning up out a Pontiac backyard as part of Picking up Pontiac there are many stories of hope and transformation. Jager Carmos, 26, says he used to be a jailbird until he was forced by the court to enroll in the men's program at Grace. "When I came here, Grace Centers of Hope taught me a different viewpoint to life than I’ve heard from any other rehab or program I’ve ever been into and I fell in love with the place because of the sense of community that’s here."

PONTIAC, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO