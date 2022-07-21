Najee Harris doesn't know who Steelers QB will be, but likes what he's seen so far

It isn’t Najee Harris’ responsibility to figure out who the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback will be, so he’s staying out of it.

That doesn’t mean he isn’t liking what he’s seeing, though.

The Steelers are one of just a small handful of teams that have a legitimate quarterback competition set to play out during training camp. Following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger over the offseason, the Steelers signed Mitchell Trubisky and drafted Kenny Pickett in the first round to join a quarterback room that already included Mason Rudolph.

Pickett is the clear long-term option at the position, but the Steelers could have Trubisky keep the seat warm and give Pickett a year to learn before thrusting him into the starting role. That, of course, could change based on how well Pickett plays in camp, but either way the job seems like it’s up for grabs.

The Steelers star running back offered his thoughts on the looming roster battle on the “Rich Eisen Show.”

“I’m just a player, I’m not the coach,” Harris said. “I’m trying to learn the offense still, learn different positions, learn more of the ins and outs of the offense, I think we can leave that up to Coach Canada and (Mike Tomlin) for all that stuff. I can tell you what though, all the guys that we have there, they all look good. Trubisky, Mason and of course Kenny, all of them look good. They’re all battling it out, they’re all taking charge, they’re all embracing what it is.

“The competition, I think that’s what brings the best out of all of us in this sport. For them to bring these guys in to compete it out and battle it out and to know your job isn’t secured yet, I think that brings the best out of us. So, when this camp starts up on the 26th, I think we’ll have a good idea of who’s going to be the guy. But as of now, we’ve just had OTAs, rookie minicamp, it’s kind of hard to say who’s the guy right now. But this upcoming week, we’re gonna see for sure.”

All this uncertainty soon will be resolved. Steelers players report to camp Tuesday, with practices set to begin Wednesday.

LISTEN on the Audacy App

Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports

Facebook | Twitter | Instagram