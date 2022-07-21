ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Najee Harris doesn't know who Steelers QB will be, but likes what he's seen so far

By Logan Mullen
Audacy
Audacy
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Bkl3N_0gnhyLWO00

It isn’t Najee Harris’ responsibility to figure out who the Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback will be, so he’s staying out of it.

That doesn’t mean he isn’t liking what he’s seeing, though.

The Steelers are one of just a small handful of teams that have a legitimate quarterback competition set to play out during training camp. Following the retirement of Ben Roethlisberger over the offseason, the Steelers signed Mitchell Trubisky and drafted Kenny Pickett in the first round to join a quarterback room that already included Mason Rudolph.

Pickett is the clear long-term option at the position, but the Steelers could have Trubisky keep the seat warm and give Pickett a year to learn before thrusting him into the starting role. That, of course, could change based on how well Pickett plays in camp, but either way the job seems like it’s up for grabs.

The Steelers star running back offered his thoughts on the looming roster battle on the “Rich Eisen Show.”

“I’m just a player, I’m not the coach,” Harris said. “I’m trying to learn the offense still, learn different positions, learn more of the ins and outs of the offense, I think we can leave that up to Coach Canada and (Mike Tomlin) for all that stuff. I can tell you what though, all the guys that we have there, they all look good. Trubisky, Mason and of course Kenny, all of them look good. They’re all battling it out, they’re all taking charge, they’re all embracing what it is.

“The competition, I think that’s what brings the best out of all of us in this sport. For them to bring these guys in to compete it out and battle it out and to know your job isn’t secured yet, I think that brings the best out of us. So, when this camp starts up on the 26th, I think we’ll have a good idea of who’s going to be the guy. But as of now, we’ve just had OTAs, rookie minicamp, it’s kind of hard to say who’s the guy right now. But this upcoming week, we’re gonna see for sure.”

All this uncertainty soon will be resolved. Steelers players report to camp Tuesday, with practices set to begin Wednesday.

LISTEN on the Audacy App
Sign Up and Follow Audacy Sports
Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

NFL World Saddened By The Antonio Brown Video

Antonio Brown's life has taken quite a turn over the past couple of years. The once-upon-a-time All-Pro wide receiver is now out of the league completely, performing at music festivals. Brown, who starred for the Steelers before bouncing around with the Raiders, Patriots and Buccaneers, went viral for his music...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
City
Pittsburgh, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Sports
Pittsburgh, PA
Football
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To Tim Tebow's Surprising Dig

Did Tim Tebow take a surprising dig at the Manning family earlier this week?. The former Florida Gators star named Matt Corral arguably the best quarterback in Ole Miss history. Ole Miss, of course, also featured Eli Manning and Archie Manning at the quarterback position. "You’re also trying to replace...
NFL
The Spun

Los Angeles Rams Announce Signing Of Veteran Quarterback

The Los Angeles Rams are bolstering their quarterback depth ahead of training camp. The NFC West team announced this Saturday that it's signed veteran quarterback Luis Perez. Perez, a former USFL quarterback, joins a position group that also features Matthew Stafford, John Wolford and Bryce Perkins. Perez will join the...
NFL
The Spun

Look: Big Ben Names 1 Play He Wants More Credit For

Ben Roethlisberger knows how good Santonio Holmes' catch was in Super Bowl XLIII. Holmes was able to do his infamous "toe tap" in the corner of the endzone to give the Steelers their sixth world championship. Roethlisberger wants fans to show more respect for the throw that he made. He...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Audacy

Audacy

61K+
Followers
57K+
Post
19M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest in sports, music, entertainment and breaking news.

 https://www.audacy.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy